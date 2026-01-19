Daily Progress: Flotek Industries Inc (FTK) Gain 3.98%, Closing at $16.71

Nora Barnes

Business

The pursuit of outperformance leads many investors to carefully choose individual stocks. Picking the right ones can be a game-changer for growing your wealth.

In the latest session, Flotek Industries Inc (NYSE: FTK) closed at $16.71 up 3.98% from its previous closing price of $16.07. In other words, the price has increased by $3.98 from its previous closing price. On the day, 0.31 million shares were traded. FTK stock price reached its highest trading level at $16.88 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $15.965.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Flotek Industries Inc’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.54 and its Current Ratio is at 1.77. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.49 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.41.

On June 17, 2025, Northland Capital started tracking the stock assigning a Market Perform rating and target price of $16.

On June 12, 2025, Alliance Global Partners started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $19.Alliance Global Partners initiated its Buy rating on June 12, 2025, with a $19 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 13 ’25 when Agadi Harshavardhan V sold 66,956 shares for $14.71 per share. The transaction valued at 984,648 led to the insider holds 197,265 shares of the business.

Agadi Harshavardhan V bought 66,956 shares of FTK for $1,010,366 on Nov 13 ’25. On Aug 14 ’25, another insider, Ezell Ryan Gillis, who serves as the Chief Executive Officer of the company, sold 87,187 shares for $12.26 each. As a result, the insider received 1,068,913 and left with 156,855 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, FTK now has a Market Capitalization of 502266208 and an Enterprise Value of 549126656. As of this moment, Flotek’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 18.71, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 19.51. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.37. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.28 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 4.54. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 2.49 whereas that against EBITDA is 19.541.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for FTK is 1.44, which has changed by 0.82622945 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.14725316 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, FTK has reached a high of $20.09, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $6.05. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 3.73%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 22.61%.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, FTK has traded an average of 382.17K shares per day and 467880 over the past ten days. A total of 29.99M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 14.00M. Insiders hold about 53.43% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 37.90% stake in the company. Shares short for FTK as of 1767139200 were 2562425 with a Short Ratio of 6.70, compared to 1764288000 on 2860762. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2562425 and a Short% of Float of 18.180001.

Earnings Estimates

The dynamic stock of Flotek Industries Inc (FTK) is currently being evaluated by a team of 1.0 analysts, each contributing to its current rating.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.15, with high estimates of $0.15 and low estimates of $0.15.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.04 and $1.04 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.04. EPS for the following year is $0.88, with 4.0 analysts recommending between $1.24 and $0.7.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 3 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $53.37M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $56.2M to a low estimate of $49.7M. As of. The current estimate, Flotek Industries Inc’s year-ago sales were $50.76MFor the next quarter, 3 analysts are estimating revenue of $59.25M. There is a high estimate of $60.7M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $57.8M.

A total of 3 analysts have provided revenue estimates for FTK’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $225.9M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $219.4M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $223.1M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $187.03MBased on 3 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $249.87M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $258.5M and the low estimate is $242.8M.

DwinneX
Powered by  GDPR Cookie Compliance
Privacy Overview

This website uses cookies so that we can provide you with the best user experience possible. Cookie information is stored in your browser and performs functions such as recognising you when you return to our website and helping our team to understand which sections of the website you find most interesting and useful.