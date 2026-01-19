Daily Progress: Flotek Industries Inc (FTK) Gain 3.98%, Closing at $16.71

The pursuit of outperformance leads many investors to carefully choose individual stocks. Picking the right ones can be a game-changer for growing your wealth.

In the latest session, Flotek Industries Inc (NYSE: FTK) closed at $16.71 up 3.98% from its previous closing price of $16.07. In other words, the price has increased by $3.98 from its previous closing price. On the day, 0.31 million shares were traded. FTK stock price reached its highest trading level at $16.88 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $15.965.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Flotek Industries Inc’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.54 and its Current Ratio is at 1.77. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.49 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.41.

On June 17, 2025, Northland Capital started tracking the stock assigning a Market Perform rating and target price of $16.

On June 12, 2025, Alliance Global Partners started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $19.Alliance Global Partners initiated its Buy rating on June 12, 2025, with a $19 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 13 ’25 when Agadi Harshavardhan V sold 66,956 shares for $14.71 per share. The transaction valued at 984,648 led to the insider holds 197,265 shares of the business.

Agadi Harshavardhan V bought 66,956 shares of FTK for $1,010,366 on Nov 13 ’25. On Aug 14 ’25, another insider, Ezell Ryan Gillis, who serves as the Chief Executive Officer of the company, sold 87,187 shares for $12.26 each. As a result, the insider received 1,068,913 and left with 156,855 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, FTK now has a Market Capitalization of 502266208 and an Enterprise Value of 549126656. As of this moment, Flotek’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 18.71, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 19.51. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.37. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.28 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 4.54. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 2.49 whereas that against EBITDA is 19.541.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for FTK is 1.44, which has changed by 0.82622945 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.14725316 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, FTK has reached a high of $20.09, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $6.05. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 3.73%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 22.61%.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, FTK has traded an average of 382.17K shares per day and 467880 over the past ten days. A total of 29.99M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 14.00M. Insiders hold about 53.43% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 37.90% stake in the company. Shares short for FTK as of 1767139200 were 2562425 with a Short Ratio of 6.70, compared to 1764288000 on 2860762. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2562425 and a Short% of Float of 18.180001.

Earnings Estimates

The dynamic stock of Flotek Industries Inc (FTK) is currently being evaluated by a team of 1.0 analysts, each contributing to its current rating.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.15, with high estimates of $0.15 and low estimates of $0.15.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.04 and $1.04 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.04. EPS for the following year is $0.88, with 4.0 analysts recommending between $1.24 and $0.7.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 3 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $53.37M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $56.2M to a low estimate of $49.7M. As of. The current estimate, Flotek Industries Inc’s year-ago sales were $50.76MFor the next quarter, 3 analysts are estimating revenue of $59.25M. There is a high estimate of $60.7M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $57.8M.

A total of 3 analysts have provided revenue estimates for FTK’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $225.9M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $219.4M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $223.1M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $187.03MBased on 3 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $249.87M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $258.5M and the low estimate is $242.8M.