Market Highlights: Freedom Holding Corp (FRHC) Ends on a Low Note at 126.0

In the quest to outshine the broader market, stock pickers diligently seek out stocks with the potential for superior performance. Making the right choices can significantly elevate your wealth.

The price of Freedom Holding Corp (NASDAQ: FRHC) closed at $126.0 in the last session, down -0.07% from day before closing price of $126.09. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.07 from its previous closing price. On the day, 0.13 million shares were traded. FRHC stock price reached its highest trading level at $126.29 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $122.4.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at FRHC’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 4.18 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 10.84. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.95 and its Current Ratio is at 0.95. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.30 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.64.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 29 ’25 when Lukyanov Sergey bought 5,725 shares for $171.67 per share. The transaction valued at 982,811 led to the insider holds 132,425 shares of the business.

Tukanov Renat sold 3,006 shares of FRHC for $520,791 on Aug 29 ’25. The CHIEF TECHNOLOGY OFFICER now owns 3,000 shares after completing the transaction at $173.25 per share. On Aug 27 ’25, another insider, Yerdessov Azamat, who serves as the Freedom Life Chief Exec. Ofc. of the company, sold 2,007 shares for $177.00 each. As a result, the insider received 355,239 and left with 160,493 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, FRHC now has a Market Capitalization of 7706151424 and an Enterprise Value of 6917572096. As of this moment, Freedom’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 1485.85. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.80 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 6.31. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 4.424.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for FRHC is 0.84, which has changed by -0.06590557 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.14725316 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, FRHC has reached a high of $194.01, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $111.85. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -5.57%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -17.44%.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, FRHC traded on average about 98.51K shares per day over the past 3-months and 141360 shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 61.16M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 17.93M. Insiders hold about 70.69% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 4.07% stake in the company. Shares short for FRHC as of 1767139200 were 740571 with a Short Ratio of 7.52, compared to 1764288000 on 747356. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 740571 and a Short% of Float of 4.01.