Ratio Revelations: Rent the Runway Inc (RENT)’s Financial Metrics in the Spotlight

Abby Carey

Earnings

Beyond market averages, investors looking for exceptional returns turn to stock picking. Skillful choices in individual stocks have the power to substantially increase your wealth.

Rent the Runway Inc (NASDAQ: RENT) closed the day trading at $8.04 down -7.05% from the previous closing price of $8.65. In other words, the price has decreased by -$7.05 from its previous closing price. On the day, 0.15 million shares were traded. RENT stock price reached its highest trading level at $8.6203 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $7.75.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 16 ’25 when Bain Capital Venture Fund 2009 bought 382,231 shares for $7.53 per share.

BCIP Venture Associates bought 23,337 shares of RENT for $175,728 on Dec 16 ’25. On Dec 16 ’25, another insider, BCIP Venture Associates-B, who serves as the Former Affiliate of the company, bought 3,252 shares for $7.53 each.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, RENT now has a Market Capitalization of 269714688 and an Enterprise Value of 420862880. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.85. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.338 whereas that against EBITDA is -75.154.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for RENT is 1.29, which has changed by -0.07479864 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.14725316 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, RENT has reached a high of $10.13, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $3.31. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 24.17%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 58.27%.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, RENT traded about 180.67K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, RENT traded about 180160 shares per day. A total of 33.37M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 7.26M. Insiders hold about 78.25% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 2.33% stake in the company. Shares short for RENT as of 1767139200 were 617239 with a Short Ratio of 3.42, compared to 1764288000 on 482622. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 617239 and a Short% of Float of 1.8900000000000001.

