Analyzing Ratios: The Real Brokerage Inc (REAX)’s Financial Story Unveiled

Seeking to outpace the market, investors engage in the art of selecting individual stocks. The right picks can play a pivotal role in boosting your wealth.

The price of The Real Brokerage Inc (NASDAQ: REAX) closed at $3.77 in the last session, down -2.33% from day before closing price of $3.86. In other words, the price has decreased by -$2.33 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1.01 million shares were traded. REAX stock price reached its highest trading level at $3.875 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $3.75.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at REAX’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 8.67 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 13.29. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.36 and its Current Ratio is at 1.36. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In the most recent recommendation for this company, B. Riley Securities on June 25, 2025, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $7.

On December 18, 2024, BTIG Research started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $6.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 23 ’25 when TAMIR POLEG bought 5,046 shares for $4.00 per share.

TAMIR POLEG bought 17,026 shares of REAX for $67,357 on Dec 22 ’25. On Dec 19 ’25, another insider, TAMIR POLEG, who serves as the Officer of the company, bought 47,974 shares for $3.95 each.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, REAX now has a Market Capitalization of 798486016 and an Enterprise Value of 739308480. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.44 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 14.82. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.408 whereas that against EBITDA is -85.292.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for REAX is 1.04, which has changed by -0.18043476 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.14725316 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, REAX has reached a high of $5.65, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $3.39. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -2.17%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -10.43%.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, REAX traded on average about 1.62M shares per day over the past 3-months and 1541390 shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 210.91M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 142.18M. Insiders hold about 32.58% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 32.16% stake in the company. Shares short for REAX as of 1767139200 were 5000325 with a Short Ratio of 3.10, compared to 1764288000 on 2880072.

Earnings Estimates

. The current rating of The Real Brokerage Inc (REAX) reflects the combined expertise of 4.0 analysts actively engaged in assessing its market performance.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.01, with high estimates of -$0.01 and low estimates of -$0.02.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.03 and -$0.06 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.05. EPS for the following year is -$0.01, with 4.0 analysts recommending between $0.05 and -$0.04.

Revenue Estimates

According to 4 analysts,. The current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $477.98M. It ranges from a high estimate of $503.5M to a low estimate of $444.2M. The current estimate, The Real Brokerage Inc’s year-ago sales were $350.63MFor the next quarter, 4 analysts are estimating revenue of $458.8M. There is a high estimate of $463.2M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $453.7M.

A total of 4 analysts have provided revenue estimates for REAX’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.97B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.91B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.94B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.26BBased on 4 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $2.36B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $2.49B and the low estimate is $2.25B.