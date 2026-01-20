Closing Bell Recap: OneMedNet Corp (ONMD) Ends at $0.9, Reflecting a 5.89% Upturn

Those aiming for above-average market returns often engage in the meticulous process of stock picking. Choosing the right stocks can make a substantial difference in your wealth.

OneMedNet Corp (NASDAQ: ONMD) closed the day trading at $0.9 up 5.89% from the previous closing price of $0.85. In other words, the price has increased by $5.89 from its previous closing price. On the day, 0.52 million shares were traded. ONMD stock price reached its highest trading level at $1.03 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.9001.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Oct 22 ’25 when Green Aaron sold 64,767 shares for $2.23 per share. The transaction valued at 144,722 led to the insider holds 1,865,658 shares of the business.

Green Aaron sold 61,555 shares of ONMD for $73,903 on Nov 18 ’25. The Chief Executive Officer now owns 1,804,103 shares after completing the transaction at $1.20 per share. On Jun 20 ’25, another insider, Yu Jeffrey, who serves as the Chief Medical Officer of the company, bought 1,666,666 shares for $0.42 each. As a result, the insider paid 700,000 and bolstered with 6,737,410 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, ONMD now has a Market Capitalization of 46046476 and an Enterprise Value of 46148784. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 93.69. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 93.419 whereas that against EBITDA is -5.006.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for ONMD is 1.14, which has changed by -0.3333333 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.14725316 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, ONMD has reached a high of $4.22, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.30. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -34.50%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -8.77%.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, ONMD traded about 1.20M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, ONMD traded about 406600 shares per day. A total of 49.73M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 15.36M. Insiders hold about 69.89% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 29.81% stake in the company. Shares short for ONMD as of 1767139200 were 134674 with a Short Ratio of 0.11, compared to 1764288000 on 218963. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 134674 and a Short% of Float of 0.44999999999999996.

