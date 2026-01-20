Market Insights: Intapp Inc (INTA)’s Notable Drop of -2.87%, Closing at $38.29

Investors with the goal of beating the broader market often turn to stock selection. Strategic choices in individual stocks can have a profound impact on your wealth.

As of close of business last night, Intapp Inc’s stock clocked out at $38.29, down -2.87% from its previous closing price of $39.42. In other words, the price has decreased by -$2.87 from its previous closing price. On the day, 0.72 million shares were traded. INTA stock price reached its highest trading level at $39.865 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $37.85.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of INTA’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 11.46 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 30.49. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.18 and its Current Ratio is at 1.18. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.05 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.03.

Citigroup Downgraded its Buy to Neutral on January 16, 2025, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $87 to $78.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 29 ’25 when HALL JOHN T sold 8,000 shares for $47.48 per share. The transaction valued at 379,864 led to the insider holds 5,711,668 shares of the business.

HALL JOHN T sold 8,000 shares of INTA for $376,714 on Dec 22 ’25. The Chief Executive Officer now owns 5,711,668 shares after completing the transaction at $47.09 per share. On Dec 15 ’25, another insider, HALL JOHN T, who serves as the Chief Executive Officer of the company, sold 16,000 shares for $42.28 each. As a result, the insider received 676,485 and left with 5,711,668 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, INTA now has a Market Capitalization of 3136965120 and an Enterprise Value of 2887270912. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.30. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 5.98 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 6.43. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 5.506 whereas that against EBITDA is -145.513.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for INTA is 0.68, which has changed by -0.45440298 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.14725316 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, INTA has reached a high of $77.74, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $35.51. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -11.15%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -16.90%.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that INTA traded 622.04K shares on average per day over the past three months and 521030 shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 81.69M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 73.71M. Insiders hold about 10.03% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 87.26% stake in the company. Shares short for INTA as of 1767139200 were 2426604 with a Short Ratio of 3.90, compared to 1764288000 on 2685791. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2426604 and a Short% of Float of 4.38.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 10.0 analysts. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.31, with high estimates of $0.34 and low estimates of $0.3.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.19 and $1.16 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.17. EPS for the following year is $1.42, with 10.0 analysts recommending between $1.58 and $1.3.

Revenue Estimates

In. The current quarter, 9 analysts expect revenue to total $138.2M. It ranges from a high estimate of $138.6M to a low estimate of $137.98M. The current estimate, Intapp Inc’s year-ago sales were $121.21MFor the next quarter, 9 analysts are estimating revenue of $143.89M. There is a high estimate of $145M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $143M.

A total of 9 analysts have provided revenue estimates for INTA’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $573.3M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $570.61M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $571.68M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $504.12MBased on 9 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $648.06M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $654.56M and the low estimate is $645.02M.