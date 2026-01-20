Market Insights: Intapp Inc (INTA)’s Notable Drop of -2.87%, Closing at $38.29

Kevin Freeman

Companies

Investors with the goal of beating the broader market often turn to stock selection. Strategic choices in individual stocks can have a profound impact on your wealth.

As of close of business last night, Intapp Inc’s stock clocked out at $38.29, down -2.87% from its previous closing price of $39.42. In other words, the price has decreased by -$2.87 from its previous closing price. On the day, 0.72 million shares were traded. INTA stock price reached its highest trading level at $39.865 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $37.85.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of INTA’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 11.46 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 30.49. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.18 and its Current Ratio is at 1.18. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.05 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.03.

Citigroup Downgraded its Buy to Neutral on January 16, 2025, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $87 to $78.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 29 ’25 when HALL JOHN T sold 8,000 shares for $47.48 per share. The transaction valued at 379,864 led to the insider holds 5,711,668 shares of the business.

HALL JOHN T sold 8,000 shares of INTA for $376,714 on Dec 22 ’25. The Chief Executive Officer now owns 5,711,668 shares after completing the transaction at $47.09 per share. On Dec 15 ’25, another insider, HALL JOHN T, who serves as the Chief Executive Officer of the company, sold 16,000 shares for $42.28 each. As a result, the insider received 676,485 and left with 5,711,668 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, INTA now has a Market Capitalization of 3136965120 and an Enterprise Value of 2887270912. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.30. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 5.98 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 6.43. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 5.506 whereas that against EBITDA is -145.513.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for INTA is 0.68, which has changed by -0.45440298 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.14725316 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, INTA has reached a high of $77.74, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $35.51. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -11.15%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -16.90%.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that INTA traded 622.04K shares on average per day over the past three months and 521030 shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 81.69M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 73.71M. Insiders hold about 10.03% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 87.26% stake in the company. Shares short for INTA as of 1767139200 were 2426604 with a Short Ratio of 3.90, compared to 1764288000 on 2685791. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2426604 and a Short% of Float of 4.38.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 10.0 analysts. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.31, with high estimates of $0.34 and low estimates of $0.3.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.19 and $1.16 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.17. EPS for the following year is $1.42, with 10.0 analysts recommending between $1.58 and $1.3.

Revenue Estimates

In. The current quarter, 9 analysts expect revenue to total $138.2M. It ranges from a high estimate of $138.6M to a low estimate of $137.98M. The current estimate, Intapp Inc’s year-ago sales were $121.21MFor the next quarter, 9 analysts are estimating revenue of $143.89M. There is a high estimate of $145M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $143M.

A total of 9 analysts have provided revenue estimates for INTA’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $573.3M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $570.61M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $571.68M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $504.12MBased on 9 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $648.06M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $654.56M and the low estimate is $645.02M.

DwinneX
Powered by  GDPR Cookie Compliance
Privacy Overview

This website uses cookies so that we can provide you with the best user experience possible. Cookie information is stored in your browser and performs functions such as recognising you when you return to our website and helping our team to understand which sections of the website you find most interesting and useful.