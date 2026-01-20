Post-Trade Analysis: BioXcel Therapeutics Inc (BTAI) Slides -3.66%, Closing at $1.84

Kiel Thompson

Earnings

The pursuit of market outperformance leads investors to the practice of hand-picking stocks. Skillful choices can be a catalyst for significant wealth enhancement.

After finishing at $1.91 in the prior trading day, BioXcel Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: BTAI) closed at $1.84, down -3.66%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$3.66 from its previous closing price. On the day, 0.62 million shares were traded. BTAI stock price reached its highest trading level at $1.96 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.84.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of BTAI by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.16 and its Current Ratio is at 1.17.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In the most recent recommendation for the company, UBS on February 21, 2024, Downgraded its rating to Neutral and sets its target price to $4 from $9 previously.

On August 15, 2023, Mizuho Downgraded its rating to Neutral which previously was Buy and also lowered its target price recommendation from $40 to $4.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, BTAI now has a Market Capitalization of 40239868 and an Enterprise Value of 113349864. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 53.65. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 150.731 whereas that against EBITDA is -2.261.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for BTAI is 0.23, which has changed by -0.67877096 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.14725316 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, BTAI has reached a high of $8.08, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.17. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -2.13%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -19.22%.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 641.64K shares per day over the past 3-months and 734290 shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 21.87M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 21.02M. Insiders hold about 3.89% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 10.78% stake in the company. Shares short for BTAI as of 1767139200 were 1030339 with a Short Ratio of 1.61, compared to 1764288000 on 909508. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1030339 and a Short% of Float of 4.84.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 4.0 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.72, with high estimates of -$0.59 and low estimates of -$0.83.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$6.2 and -$7.53 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$6.78. EPS for the following year is -$3.11, with 4.0 analysts recommending between -$2.07 and -$4.48.

Revenue Estimates

4 analysts predict $169.02k in revenue. The current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $200k to a low estimate of $100k. The current estimate, BioXcel Therapeutics Inc’s year-ago sales were $366kFor the next quarter, 4 analysts are estimating revenue of $366.67k. There is a high estimate of $700k for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $100k.

A total of 3 analysts have provided revenue estimates for BTAI’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $600k, while the lowest revenue estimate was $500k, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $554.03k. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $2.27MBased on 4 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.6M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $3.3M and the low estimate is $400k.

DwinneX
Powered by  GDPR Cookie Compliance
Privacy Overview

This website uses cookies so that we can provide you with the best user experience possible. Cookie information is stored in your browser and performs functions such as recognising you when you return to our website and helping our team to understand which sections of the website you find most interesting and useful.