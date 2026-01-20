Post-Trade Analysis: BioXcel Therapeutics Inc (BTAI) Slides -3.66%, Closing at $1.84

The pursuit of market outperformance leads investors to the practice of hand-picking stocks. Skillful choices can be a catalyst for significant wealth enhancement.

After finishing at $1.91 in the prior trading day, BioXcel Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: BTAI) closed at $1.84, down -3.66%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$3.66 from its previous closing price. On the day, 0.62 million shares were traded. BTAI stock price reached its highest trading level at $1.96 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.84.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of BTAI by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.16 and its Current Ratio is at 1.17.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In the most recent recommendation for the company, UBS on February 21, 2024, Downgraded its rating to Neutral and sets its target price to $4 from $9 previously.

On August 15, 2023, Mizuho Downgraded its rating to Neutral which previously was Buy and also lowered its target price recommendation from $40 to $4.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, BTAI now has a Market Capitalization of 40239868 and an Enterprise Value of 113349864. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 53.65. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 150.731 whereas that against EBITDA is -2.261.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for BTAI is 0.23, which has changed by -0.67877096 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.14725316 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, BTAI has reached a high of $8.08, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.17. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -2.13%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -19.22%.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 641.64K shares per day over the past 3-months and 734290 shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 21.87M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 21.02M. Insiders hold about 3.89% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 10.78% stake in the company. Shares short for BTAI as of 1767139200 were 1030339 with a Short Ratio of 1.61, compared to 1764288000 on 909508. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1030339 and a Short% of Float of 4.84.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 4.0 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.72, with high estimates of -$0.59 and low estimates of -$0.83.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$6.2 and -$7.53 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$6.78. EPS for the following year is -$3.11, with 4.0 analysts recommending between -$2.07 and -$4.48.

Revenue Estimates

4 analysts predict $169.02k in revenue. The current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $200k to a low estimate of $100k. The current estimate, BioXcel Therapeutics Inc’s year-ago sales were $366kFor the next quarter, 4 analysts are estimating revenue of $366.67k. There is a high estimate of $700k for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $100k.

A total of 3 analysts have provided revenue estimates for BTAI’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $600k, while the lowest revenue estimate was $500k, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $554.03k. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $2.27MBased on 4 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.6M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $3.3M and the low estimate is $400k.