Balance Sheet Breakdown: Churchill Capital Corp X (CCCX)'s Debt-to-Equity and Long-Term Debt/Eq Ratios

Earnings

Those aiming for above-average market returns often engage in the meticulous process of stock picking. Choosing the right stocks can make a substantial difference in your wealth.

After finishing at $17.17 in the prior trading day, Churchill Capital Corp X (NASDAQ: CCCX) closed at $17.25, up 0.47%. In other words, the price has increased by $0.47 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1.27 million shares were traded. CCCX stock price reached its highest trading level at $18.19 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $16.71.

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of CCCX by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.04 and its Current Ratio is at 0.04. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, CCCX now has a Market Capitalization of 897862528 and an Enterprise Value of 896726912.

Over the past 52 weeks, CCCX has reached a high of $27.50, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $10.03. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 8.76%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 22.33%.

The stock has traded on average 3.32M shares per day over the past 3-months and 2176560 shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 41.70M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 41.40M. Insiders hold about 20.46% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 58.10% stake in the company. Shares short for CCCX as of 1767139200 were 696567 with a Short Ratio of 0.21, compared to 1764288000 on 458664. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 696567 and a Short% of Float of 1.68.

