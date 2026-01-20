Financial Metrics Check: Five9 Inc (FIVN)’s Ratios for Trailing Twelve Months

Seeking to outpace the market, investors engage in the art of selecting individual stocks. The right picks can play a pivotal role in boosting your wealth.

As of close of business last night, Five9 Inc’s stock clocked out at $17.59, down -7.47% from its previous closing price of $19.01. In other words, the price has decreased by -$7.47 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2.7 million shares were traded. FIVN stock price reached its highest trading level at $19.02 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $17.545.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of FIVN’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 2.03 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 8.37. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 4.20 and its Current Ratio is at 4.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.03 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.00.

On October 01, 2025, Wells Fargo started tracking the stock assigning a Equal Weight rating and target price of $28.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 04 ’25 when Dignan Andy sold 7,512 shares for $20.28 per share. The transaction valued at 152,332 led to the insider holds 208,513 shares of the business.

Dignan Andy sold 700 shares of FIVN for $14,371 on Dec 05 ’25. The President now owns 207,813 shares after completing the transaction at $20.53 per share. On Dec 04 ’25, another insider, Kozanian Panos, who serves as the EVP, Product Engineering of the company, sold 10,858 shares for $20.42 each. As a result, the insider received 221,742 and left with 94,457 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, FIVN now has a Market Capitalization of 1375820288 and an Enterprise Value of 1497670400. As of this moment, Five9’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 49.41, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 5.52. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.41. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.22 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.77. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.328 whereas that against EBITDA is 14.306.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for FIVN is 1.32, which has changed by -0.55513406 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.14725316 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, FIVN has reached a high of $49.90, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $17.71. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -12.13%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -27.44%.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that FIVN traded 1.95M shares on average per day over the past three months and 1706610 shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 78.21M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 76.17M. Insiders hold about 2.62% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 111.52% stake in the company. Shares short for FIVN as of 1767139200 were 6853275 with a Short Ratio of 3.52, compared to 1764288000 on 8583041. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 6853275 and a Short% of Float of 11.53.

Earnings Estimates

The dynamic stock of Five9 Inc (FIVN) is currently attracting attention from 21.0 analysts actively involved in rating its market status.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.66, with high estimates of $0.74 and low estimates of $0.59.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $2.96 and $2.92 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $2.94. EPS for the following year is $3.18, with 22.0 analysts recommending between $3.32 and $2.92.

Revenue Estimates

In. The current quarter, 18 analysts expect revenue to total $298.21M. It ranges from a high estimate of $300.1M to a low estimate of $296.5M. The current estimate, Five9 Inc’s year-ago sales were $278.66MFor the next quarter, 18 analysts are estimating revenue of $299.21M. There is a high estimate of $304.88M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $297M.

A total of 21 analysts have provided revenue estimates for FIVN’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.15B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.15B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.15B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.04BBased on 21 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.25B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.28B and the low estimate is $1.24B.