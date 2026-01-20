Investor’s Toolkit: Key Ratios for Assessing JE Cleantech Holdings Ltd (JCSE)’s Performance

Beyond market averages, investors looking for exceptional returns turn to stock picking. Skillful choices in individual stocks have the power to substantially increase your wealth.

JE Cleantech Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ: JCSE) closed the day trading at $2.0 up 25.79% from the previous closing price of $1.59. In other words, the price has increased by $25.79 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1.68 million shares were traded. JCSE stock price reached its highest trading level at $2.35 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.65.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of JCSE, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 2.53 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 8.94. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.07 and its Current Ratio is at 2.54. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.59 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.49.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, JCSE now has a Market Capitalization of 10520520 and an Enterprise Value of 14800332. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.88 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.85. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.985 whereas that against EBITDA is -59.679.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for JCSE is 0.24, which has changed by 0.34228194 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.14725316 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, JCSE has reached a high of $2.50, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.86. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 48.01%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 70.47%.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, JCSE traded about 943.08K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, JCSE traded about 5516460 shares per day. A total of 5.26M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 1.51M. Insiders hold about 69.91% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 1.05% stake in the company. Shares short for JCSE as of 1767139200 were 163 with a Short Ratio of 0.00, compared to 1764288000 on 348. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 163 and a Short% of Float of 0.01.

Dividends & Splits

Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.0006289308. The current Payout Ratio is 1914.89% for JCSE, which recently paid a dividend on 2024-12-10 with an ex-dividend date of 2026-01-21. Stock splits for the company last occurred on 2023-10-16 when the company split stock in a 1:3 ratio.

