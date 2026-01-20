Insider’s View: Deciphering Bread Financial Holdings Inc (BFH)’s Financial Health Through Ratios

In the quest to outshine the broader market, stock pickers diligently seek out stocks with the potential for superior performance. Making the right choices can significantly elevate your wealth.

The price of Bread Financial Holdings Inc (NYSE: BFH) closed at $73.73 in the last session, up 4.36% from day before closing price of $70.65. In other words, the price has increased by $4.36 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1.52 million shares were traded. BFH stock price reached its highest trading level at $74.17 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $72.0.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at BFH’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.14 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.74.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In the most recent recommendation for this company, UBS on January 08, 2026, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $92.

JP Morgan Downgraded its Neutral to Underweight on December 04, 2025, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $72.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jul 30 ’25 when Fawcett John J. bought 1,027 shares for $61.79 per share. The transaction valued at 63,459 led to the insider holds 10,302 shares of the business.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, BFH now has a Market Capitalization of 3362088192 and an Enterprise Value of 3389629952. As of this moment, Bread’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 7.51, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 7.65. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.53. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.72 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.02. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.351.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for BFH is 1.25, which has changed by 0.15654898 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.14725316 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, BFH has reached a high of $82.03, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $38.21. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 3.96%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 22.27%.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, BFH traded on average about 822.95K shares per day over the past 3-months and 1224290 shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 46.00M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 44.44M. Insiders hold about 2.67% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 107.70% stake in the company. Shares short for BFH as of 1767139200 were 4301514 with a Short Ratio of 5.23, compared to 1764288000 on 5348360. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4301514 and a Short% of Float of 12.42.

Dividends & Splits

The forward annual dividend rate for BFH is 0.86, which was 0.84 in the trailing 12 months. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.011889596. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 1.75. The current Payout Ratio is 15.28% for BFH, which recently paid a dividend on 2025-11-07 with an ex-dividend date of 2025-11-07. Stock splits for the company last occurred on 2021-11-08 when the company split stock in a 1253:1000 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

The market rating for Bread Financial Holdings Inc (BFH) is a result of the insights provided by 12.0 analysts actively involved in the assessment.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $2.72, with high estimates of $3.39 and low estimates of $2.22.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $11.76 and $9.25 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $10.25. EPS for the following year is $9.52, with 14.0 analysts recommending between $10.36 and $7.44.

Revenue Estimates

According to 11 analysts,. The current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $958.39M. It ranges from a high estimate of $989M to a low estimate of $925M. The current estimate, Bread Financial Holdings Inc’s year-ago sales were $926MFor the next quarter, 11 analysts are estimating revenue of $991.27M. There is a high estimate of $1.03B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $971.85M.

A total of 13 analysts have provided revenue estimates for BFH’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $3.86B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $3.76B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $3.82B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $3.84BBased on 13 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $3.95B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $4.06B and the low estimate is $3.81B.