Ratio Examination: Birkenstock Holding Plc (BIRK)’s Price-to-Cash and Price-to-Free Cash Flow

The pursuit of outperformance leads many investors to carefully choose individual stocks. Picking the right ones can be a game-changer for growing your wealth.

In the latest session, Birkenstock Holding Plc (NYSE: BIRK) closed at $38.47 down -5.27% from its previous closing price of $40.61. In other words, the price has decreased by -$5.27 from its previous closing price. On the day, 4.6 million shares were traded. BIRK stock price reached its highest trading level at $40.925 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $38.21.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Birkenstock Holding Plc’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 18.30 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 23.74. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.26 and its Current Ratio is at 2.81. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.49 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.47.

BTIG Research reiterated its Buy rating for the stock on December 18, 2025, while the target price for the stock was revised from $72 to $65.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 10 ’25 when Mehdi Nico Bouyakhf bought 40,000 shares for $56.10 per share.

Christian Heesch bought 18,750 shares of BIRK for $1,046,625 on Jun 06 ’25. On Jun 06 ’25, another insider, Klaus Baumann, who serves as the Officer of the company, bought 98,131 shares for $55.25 each.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, BIRK now has a Market Capitalization of 7074865664 and an Enterprise Value of 8084208128. As of this moment, Birkenstock’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 18.44, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 13.45. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.86. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.04 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.21. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 3.854 whereas that against EBITDA is 13.055.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for BIRK is 1.18, which has changed by -0.347745 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.14725316 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, BIRK has reached a high of $62.66, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $38.16. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -8.74%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -18.55%.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, BIRK has traded an average of 2.33M shares per day and 3096860 over the past ten days. A total of 183.91M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 55.95M. Insiders hold about 69.72% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 40.42% stake in the company. Shares short for BIRK as of 1767139200 were 8280908 with a Short Ratio of 3.56, compared to 1764288000 on 7881458. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 8280908 and a Short% of Float of 12.280000000000001.

Earnings Estimates

Currently, 17.0 analysts are dedicated to thoroughly evaluating and rating the performance of Birkenstock Holding Plc (BIRK) in the stock market.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.62, with high estimates of $0.68 and low estimates of $0.57.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $2.14 and $1.78 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $2.03. EPS for the following year is $2.44, with 22.0 analysts recommending between $2.58 and $1.98.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 16 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $402.3M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $407M to a low estimate of $399.7M. The current estimate, Birkenstock Holding Plc’s year-ago sales were $361.72MFor the next quarter, 16 analysts are estimating revenue of $629.71M. There is a high estimate of $640.25M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $615.8M.

A total of 22 analysts have provided revenue estimates for BIRK’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $2.38B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2.31B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $2.35B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $2.1BBased on 23 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $2.69B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $2.85B and the low estimate is $2.52B.