Financial Snapshot: Analyzing iBio Inc (IBIO)’s Key Ratio Metrics

For those aiming to surpass market returns, the art of stock picking is crucial. Making wise choices in stocks can greatly enhance your overall wealth.

The closing price of iBio Inc (NASDAQ: IBIO) was $2.2 for the day, down -0.45% from the previous closing price of $2.21. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.45 from its previous closing price. On the day, 0.89 million shares were traded. IBIO stock price reached its highest trading level at $2.32 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $2.17.

Ratios:

Our analysis of IBIO’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 8.39 and its Current Ratio is at 8.39. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.06 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.04.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In the most recent recommendation for this company, Oppenheimer on October 21, 2025, initiated with a Outperform rating and assigned the stock a target price of $5.

On October 17, 2025, Leerink Partners started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $2.

On May 28, 2024, Chardan Capital Markets started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $5.Chardan Capital Markets initiated its Buy rating on May 28, 2024, with a $5 target price.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, IBIO now has a Market Capitalization of 49472080 and an Enterprise Value of 3199077. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 98.94 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.80. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 6.398 whereas that against EBITDA is -0.163.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for IBIO is 1.26, which has changed by -0.24657536 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.14725316 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, IBIO has reached a high of $6.89, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.56. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 29.04%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 95.35%.

Shares Statistics:

IBIO traded an average of 8.03M shares per day over the past three months and 4934920 shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 20.25M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 19.70M. Insiders hold about 12.38% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 44.42% stake in the company. Shares short for IBIO as of 1767139200 were 3795021 with a Short Ratio of 0.47, compared to 1764288000 on 1947486. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3795021 and a Short% of Float of 17.07.

Earnings Estimates

The stock of iBio Inc (IBIO) is currently in the spotlight, with 2.0 analysts actively rating and assessing its market standing.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.04, with high estimates of -$0.04 and low estimates of -$0.04.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.23 and -$0.28 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.25. EPS for the following year is -$0.32, with 3.0 analysts recommending between -$0.18 and -$0.39.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 2 analysts have provided revenue estimates for IBIO’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $500k, while the lowest revenue estimate was $100k, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $300k. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $400k