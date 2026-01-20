Metric Deep Dive: Understanding Insmed Inc (INSM) Through its Ratios

Investors seeking to outperform the market often focus on hand-picking stocks. Selecting the right ones has proven to be a key factor in boosting wealth.

After finishing at $159.27 in the prior trading day, Insmed Inc (NASDAQ: INSM) closed at $161.42, up 1.35%. In other words, the price has increased by $1.35 from its previous closing price. On the day, 3.63 million shares were traded. INSM stock price reached its highest trading level at $163.98 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $158.39.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of INSM by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 4.34 and its Current Ratio is at 4.63. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.79 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.77.

On December 04, 2025, Rothschild & Co Redburn started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $263.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jan 12 ’26 when Lewis William sold 19,215 shares for $169.00 per share. The transaction valued at 3,247,349 led to the insider holds 306,891 shares of the business.

Flammer Martina M.D. sold 1,887 shares of INSM for $351,341 on Jan 09 ’26. The Chief Medical Officer now owns 84,907 shares after completing the transaction at $186.19 per share. On Jan 12 ’26, another insider, William Lewis, who serves as the Officer of the company, bought 19,215 shares for $169.00 each.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, INSM now has a Market Capitalization of 34426601472 and an Enterprise Value of 33486751744. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 77.01 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 36.29. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 74.911 whereas that against EBITDA is -34.212.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for INSM is 1.11, which has changed by 1.1031921 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.14725316 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, INSM has reached a high of $212.75, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $60.40. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -14.11%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 23.92%.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 3.00M shares per day over the past 3-months and 3079340 shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 212.58M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 210.34M. Insiders hold about 1.38% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 100.23% stake in the company. Shares short for INSM as of 1767139200 were 11015687 with a Short Ratio of 3.68, compared to 1764288000 on 9866791. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 11015687 and a Short% of Float of 5.71.

Earnings Estimates

Insmed Inc (INSM) is currently under the scrutiny of 13.0 analysts, each contributing to the ongoing evaluation of its stock.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.99, with high estimates of -$0.48 and low estimates of -$1.63.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$4.81 and -$6.92 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$5.99. EPS for the following year is -$2.97, with 14.0 analysts recommending between -$0.97 and -$5.36.

Revenue Estimates

13 analysts predict $224.6M in revenue. The current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $264.11M to a low estimate of $166.9M. The current estimate, Insmed Inc’s year-ago sales were $104.44MFor the next quarter, 13 analysts are estimating revenue of $246.68M. There is a high estimate of $320.2M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $185M.

A total of 15 analysts have provided revenue estimates for INSM’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $606.75M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $509.5M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $566.8M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $363.71MBased on 17 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.36B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.8B and the low estimate is $1.08B.