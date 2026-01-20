Financial Analysis: UroGen Pharma Ltd (URGN)’s Ratios Unveil Key Insights

Those determined to outshine the market strategically focus on the selection of individual stocks. Well-chosen stocks have the potential to substantially boost your wealth.

As of close of business last night, UroGen Pharma Ltd’s stock clocked out at $18.8, down -3.79% from its previous closing price of $19.54. In other words, the price has decreased by -$3.79 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1.0 million shares were traded. URGN stock price reached its highest trading level at $20.15 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $18.655.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of URGN’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 3.79 and its Current Ratio is at 3.99.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In the most recent recommendation for this company, Piper Sandler on August 19, 2025, initiated with a Overweight rating and assigned the stock a target price of $36.

On June 16, 2025, H.C. Wainwright Upgraded its rating to Buy which previously was Neutral but kept the price unchanged to $50.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 19 ’25 when Schoenberg Mark sold 10,000 shares for $25.00 per share. The transaction valued at 250,000 led to the insider holds 139,025 shares of the business.

Schoenberg Mark bought 10,000 shares of URGN for $250,005 on Nov 19 ’25. On Oct 08 ’25, another insider, Degnan Chris, who serves as the Chief Financial Officer of the company, sold 2,203 shares for $16.85 each. As a result, the insider received 37,121 and left with 2,280 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, URGN now has a Market Capitalization of 880007104 and an Enterprise Value of 882914176. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 9.12. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 9.148 whereas that against EBITDA is -6.734.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for URGN is 1.33, which has changed by 0.844946 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.14725316 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, URGN has reached a high of $30.00, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $3.42. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -19.55%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 12.08%.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that URGN traded 990.72K shares on average per day over the past three months and 795860 shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 46.78M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 38.70M. Insiders hold about 17.32% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 93.71% stake in the company. Shares short for URGN as of 1767139200 were 9541727 with a Short Ratio of 9.63, compared to 1764288000 on 7950298. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 9541727 and a Short% of Float of 20.7.

Earnings Estimates

. The current assessment of UroGen Pharma Ltd (URGN) involves the perspectives of 7.0 analysts closely monitoring its market dynamics.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.51, with high estimates of -$0.36 and low estimates of -$0.63.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$2.84 and -$3.4 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$3.15. EPS for the following year is -$1.1, with 6.0 analysts recommending between -$0.54 and -$1.7.

Revenue Estimates

In. The current quarter, 8 analysts expect revenue to total $41.45M. It ranges from a high estimate of $51.57M to a low estimate of $32.86M. The current estimate, UroGen Pharma Ltd’s year-ago sales were $24.57MFor the next quarter, 8 analysts are estimating revenue of $43.66M. There is a high estimate of $46.88M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $40.1M.

A total of 8 analysts have provided revenue estimates for URGN’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $123.52M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $104.81M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $113.4M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $90.4MBased on 8 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $253.13M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $391.48M and the low estimate is $191.1M.

