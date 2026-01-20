Ratio Revelations: Pacira BioSciences Inc (PCRX)’s Financial Metrics in the Spotlight

Beyond market trends, investors looking for superior returns explore the world of stock picking. The right selections can be a powerful driver for wealth accumulation.

Pacira BioSciences Inc (NASDAQ: PCRX) closed the day trading at $19.16 down -7.22% from the previous closing price of $20.65. In other words, the price has decreased by -$7.22 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1.87 million shares were traded. PCRX stock price reached its highest trading level at $20.835 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $18.92.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of PCRX, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 3.35 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 6.64. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 3.78 and its Current Ratio is at 5.26. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.58 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.57.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In the most recent recommendation for this company, Barclays on December 09, 2025, initiated with a Equal Weight rating and assigned the stock a target price of $27.

Truist Upgraded its Hold to Buy on July 25, 2025, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $30.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jan 05 ’26 when RIKER LAUREN sold 1,416 shares for $24.24 per share. The transaction valued at 34,324 led to the insider holds 59,064 shares of the business.

RIKER LAUREN bought 1,416 shares of PCRX for $34,324 on Jan 05 ’26. On Dec 09 ’25, another insider, Cross Shawn, who serves as the Chief Financial Officer of the company, sold 15,896 shares for $25.03 each. As a result, the insider received 397,877 and left with 56,250 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, PCRX now has a Market Capitalization of 824287616 and an Enterprise Value of 1003261632. As of this moment, Pacira’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 42.95, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 5.62. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.89. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.15 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.13. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.4 whereas that against EBITDA is 6.663.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for PCRX is 0.24, which has changed by -0.16112083 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.14725316 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, PCRX has reached a high of $27.64, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $19.84. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -21.01%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -21.63%.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, PCRX traded about 826.49K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, PCRX traded about 1295190 shares per day. A total of 42.97M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 41.60M. Insiders hold about 3.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 114.91% stake in the company. Shares short for PCRX as of 1767139200 were 7357458 with a Short Ratio of 8.90, compared to 1764288000 on 7220261. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 7357458 and a Short% of Float of 26.76.

Earnings Estimates

At present, 7.0 analysts are actively evaluating the performance of Pacira BioSciences Inc (PCRX) in the stock market.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.73, with high estimates of $0.85 and low estimates of $0.62.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $3.05 and $2.87 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $2.95. EPS for the following year is $3.41, with 7.0 analysts recommending between $3.84 and $3.02.

Revenue Estimates

4 analysts predict $201.93M in revenue. The current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $203.2M to a low estimate of $201M. The current estimate, Pacira BioSciences Inc’s year-ago sales were $187.25MFor the next quarter, 4 analysts are estimating revenue of $186.54M. There is a high estimate of $188.03M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $183.69M.

A total of 4 analysts have provided revenue estimates for PCRX’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $732.7M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $730.92M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $731.56M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $700.97MBased on 6 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $792.23M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $808.1M and the low estimate is $774.76M.