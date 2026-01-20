Market Highlights: Nukkleus Inc (NUKK) Ends on a Low Note at 3.49

In the pursuit of market outperformance, investors navigate the landscape of stock selection. The right picks can play a pivotal role in enhancing your wealth.

The price of Nukkleus Inc (NASDAQ: NUKK) closed at $3.49 in the last session, down -4.38% from day before closing price of $3.65. In other words, the price has decreased by -$4.38 from its previous closing price. On the day, 3.3 million shares were traded. NUKK stock price reached its highest trading level at $3.87 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $3.47.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at NUKK’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.30 and its Current Ratio is at 0.30.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 29 ’25 when Kotaieva Anastasiia sold 75,000 shares for $4.09 per share. The transaction valued at 306,765 led to the insider holds 75,000 shares of the business.

Kotaieva Anastasiia sold 75,000 shares of NUKK for $302,303 on Dec 30 ’25. The now owns 0 shares after completing the transaction at $4.03 per share. On Dec 23 ’25, another insider, Kotaieva Anastasiia, who serves as the of the company, sold 70,000 shares for $4.57 each. As a result, the insider received 320,082 and left with 1,261,197 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, NUKK now has a Market Capitalization of 88178712 and an Enterprise Value of 52202816. As of this moment, Nukkleus’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 0.19. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 242.04.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for NUKK is -6.74, which has changed by -0.8904582 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.14725316 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, NUKK has reached a high of $39.85, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $3.31. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -29.33%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -59.49%.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, NUKK traded on average about 1.50M shares per day over the past 3-months and 1948450 shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 16.65M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 14.18M. Insiders hold about 14.81% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 4.25% stake in the company. Shares short for NUKK as of 1767139200 were 2268303 with a Short Ratio of 1.51, compared to 1764288000 on 1845018. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2268303 and a Short% of Float of 13.089999999999998.