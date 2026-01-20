Daily Progress: XOMA Royalty Corp (XOMA) Drop -8.41%, Closing at $26.37

Investors aiming for above-average returns often turn to the practice of stock picking. Skillful choices in individual stocks can be a catalyst for substantial wealth growth.

In the latest session, XOMA Royalty Corp (NASDAQ: XOMA) closed at $26.37 down -8.41% from its previous closing price of $28.79. In other words, the price has decreased by -$8.41 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1.21 million shares were traded. XOMA stock price reached its highest trading level at $29.46 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $26.32.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of XOMA Royalty Corp’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 3.55 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 60.58. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 3.91 and its Current Ratio is at 3.91. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.22 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.07.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In the most recent recommendation for this company, The Benchmark Company on April 17, 2025, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $35.

On April 29, 2024, Leerink Partners started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $40.

Wedbush Downgraded its Outperform to Neutral on September 07, 2021, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $22.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 04 ’25 when Hughes Owen bought 100,000 shares for $25.05 per share. The transaction valued at 2,505,000 led to the insider holds 102,000 shares of the business.

BURNS THOMAS M. sold 4,330 shares of XOMA for $155,820 on Sep 22 ’25. The SVP, Finance & CFO now owns 30,079 shares after completing the transaction at $35.99 per share. On Jun 30 ’25, another insider, Sitko Bradley, who serves as the Chief Investment Officer of the company, bought 2,000 shares for $25.39 each. As a result, the insider paid 50,780 and bolstered with 7,045 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, XOMA now has a Market Capitalization of 326542432 and an Enterprise Value of 433789440. As of this moment, XOMA’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 35.37, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 29.55. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 6.93 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.69. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 9.209 whereas that against EBITDA is 55.316.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for XOMA is 0.86, which has changed by -0.022609353 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.14725316 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, XOMA has reached a high of $39.92, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $18.35. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -10.48%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -9.38%.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, XOMA has traded an average of 221.84K shares per day and 925130 over the past ten days. A total of 12.31M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 12.14M. Insiders hold about 1.93% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 67.53% stake in the company. Shares short for XOMA as of 1767139200 were 526343 with a Short Ratio of 2.37, compared to 1764288000 on 366222. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 526343 and a Short% of Float of 5.6599997.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 5.0 different market analysts. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.05, with high estimates of $0.04 and low estimates of -$0.15.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.49 and $1.07 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.17. EPS for the following year is $0.67, with 5.0 analysts recommending between $2.14 and -$0.2.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 5 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $11.13M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $12.8M to a low estimate of $9.55M. The current estimate, XOMA Royalty Corp’s year-ago sales were $8.71MFor the next quarter, 5 analysts are estimating revenue of $12.8M. There is a high estimate of $13.8M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $11.8M.

A total of 5 analysts have provided revenue estimates for XOMA’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $51.2M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $47.9M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $49.52M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $28.49MBased on 5 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $64.02M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $92M and the low estimate is $51.7M.

