Balance Sheet Dive: Tron Inc (TRON)’s Debt-to-Equity and Long-Term Debt/Eq Ratios

Kevin Freeman

Business

Seeking to outpace the market, investors engage in the art of selecting individual stocks. The right picks can play a pivotal role in boosting your wealth.

After finishing at $1.58 in the prior trading day, Tron Inc (NASDAQ: TRON) closed at $1.57, down -0.63%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.63 from its previous closing price. On the day, 0.62 million shares were traded. TRON stock price reached its highest trading level at $1.62 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.5402.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of TRON by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 14.19 and its Current Ratio is at 15.04. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Sep 02 ’25 when Deborah McDaniel-Hand bought 100,000 shares for $5.00 per share.

Melton Christopher sold 15,000 shares of TRON for $75,900 on Aug 22 ’25. The Director now owns 31,818 shares after completing the transaction at $5.06 per share. On Aug 04 ’25, another insider, Jordan Schur, who serves as the Former Affiliate (Affiliate of of the company, bought 818,000 shares for $7.57 each.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, TRON now has a Market Capitalization of 430779872 and an Enterprise Value of 393613408. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 90.51 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.68. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 88.302 whereas that against EBITDA is -153.247.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for TRON is 13.91, which has changed by 2.4505494 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.14725316 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, TRON has reached a high of $12.80, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.26. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -11.20%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -51.84%.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 1.42M shares per day over the past 3-months and 1418780 shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 257.12M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 32.87M. Insiders hold about 87.22% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 2.45% stake in the company. Shares short for TRON as of 1767139200 were 10195049 with a Short Ratio of 7.19, compared to 1764288000 on 10791728. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 10195049 and a Short% of Float of 18.93.

