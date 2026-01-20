Ratios Revealed: Decoding Robo.ai Inc (AIIO)’s Financial Health

Those aiming for above-average market returns often engage in the meticulous process of stock picking. Choosing the right stocks can make a substantial difference in your wealth.

The closing price of Robo.ai Inc (NASDAQ: AIIO) was $0.26 for the day, down -5.25% from the previous closing price of $0.27. In other words, the price has decreased by -$5.25 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1.5 million shares were traded. AIIO stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.2789 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.258.

Ratios:

Our analysis of AIIO’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.29 and its Current Ratio is at 0.30.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, AIIO now has a Market Capitalization of 95549896 and an Enterprise Value of 86694520. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 16.65. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 15.098 whereas that against EBITDA is -1.032.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for AIIO is 1.74, which has changed by -0.63352275 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.14725316 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, AIIO has reached a high of $3.48, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.25. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -46.56%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -77.11%.

Shares Statistics:

AIIO traded an average of 6.96M shares per day over the past three months and 1669140 shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 252.92M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 245.30M. Insiders hold about 34.46% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 1.70% stake in the company. Shares short for AIIO as of 1767139200 were 3223914 with a Short Ratio of 0.46, compared to 1764288000 on 6272526. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3223914 and a Short% of Float of 1.16.