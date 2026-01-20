Ratios Revealed: Decoding Robo.ai Inc (AIIO)’s Financial Health

Kiel Thompson

Companies

Those aiming for above-average market returns often engage in the meticulous process of stock picking. Choosing the right stocks can make a substantial difference in your wealth.

The closing price of Robo.ai Inc (NASDAQ: AIIO) was $0.26 for the day, down -5.25% from the previous closing price of $0.27. In other words, the price has decreased by -$5.25 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1.5 million shares were traded. AIIO stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.2789 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.258.

Ratios:

Our analysis of AIIO’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.29 and its Current Ratio is at 0.30.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, AIIO now has a Market Capitalization of 95549896 and an Enterprise Value of 86694520. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 16.65. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 15.098 whereas that against EBITDA is -1.032.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for AIIO is 1.74, which has changed by -0.63352275 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.14725316 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, AIIO has reached a high of $3.48, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.25. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -46.56%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -77.11%.

Shares Statistics:

AIIO traded an average of 6.96M shares per day over the past three months and 1669140 shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 252.92M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 245.30M. Insiders hold about 34.46% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 1.70% stake in the company. Shares short for AIIO as of 1767139200 were 3223914 with a Short Ratio of 0.46, compared to 1764288000 on 6272526. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3223914 and a Short% of Float of 1.16.

DwinneX
Powered by  GDPR Cookie Compliance
Privacy Overview

This website uses cookies so that we can provide you with the best user experience possible. Cookie information is stored in your browser and performs functions such as recognising you when you return to our website and helping our team to understand which sections of the website you find most interesting and useful.