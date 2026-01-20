Metric Analysis: Bruker Corp (BRKR)’s Key Ratios in the Limelight

Investors with the goal of beating the broader market often turn to stock selection. Strategic choices in individual stocks can have a profound impact on your wealth.

In the latest session, Bruker Corp (NASDAQ: BRKR) closed at $48.39 down -2.16% from its previous closing price of $49.46. In other words, the price has decreased by -$2.16 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2.33 million shares were traded. BRKR stock price reached its highest trading level at $49.85 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $48.015.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Bruker Corp’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.91 and its Current Ratio is at 1.85. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.83 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.82.

On December 09, 2025, Goldman started tracking the stock assigning a Sell rating and target price of $40.

On November 20, 2025, Rothschild & Co Redburn started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $60.Rothschild & Co Redburn initiated its Buy rating on November 20, 2025, with a $60 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jan 15 ’26 when Munch Mark sold 2,000 shares for $49.20 per share. The transaction valued at 98,400 led to the insider holds 128,443 shares of the business.

MARK R MUNCH bought 2,000 shares of BRKR for $98,400 on Jan 15 ’26. On Jan 12 ’26, another insider, Munch Mark, who serves as the EXEC VP&PRES BRUKER NANO INC. of the company, sold 7,000 shares for $55.00 each. As a result, the insider received 385,000 and left with 128,443 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, BRKR now has a Market Capitalization of 7352432128 and an Enterprise Value of 9167332352. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 125.99. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.14 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.01. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 2.666 whereas that against EBITDA is 15.671.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for BRKR is 1.19, which has changed by -0.19443983 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.14725316 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, BRKR has reached a high of $61.01, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $28.53. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 3.57%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 22.47%.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, BRKR has traded an average of 2.49M shares per day and 2996320 over the past ten days. A total of 151.39M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 103.19M. Insiders hold about 32.08% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 88.81% stake in the company. Shares short for BRKR as of 1767139200 were 10614432 with a Short Ratio of 4.26, compared to 1764288000 on 13704909. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 10614432 and a Short% of Float of 15.040000000000001.

Dividends & Splits

According to the company, the forward annual dividend rate for BRKR is 0.20, from 0.2 in the trailing year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.0040477635. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 0.32.

Earnings Estimates

The stock of Bruker Corp (BRKR) is currently in the spotlight, with 13.0 analysts actively rating and assessing its market standing.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.41, with high estimates of $0.61 and low estimates of $0.27.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.9 and $1.85 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.88. EPS for the following year is $2.14, with 15.0 analysts recommending between $2.25 and $2.06.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 5 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $963.01M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $968.3M to a low estimate of $960.65M. The current estimate, Bruker Corp’s year-ago sales were $979.6MFor the next quarter, 5 analysts are estimating revenue of $799.16M. There is a high estimate of $828.43M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $767M.

A total of 4 analysts have provided revenue estimates for BRKR’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $3.43B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $3.42B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $3.42B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $3.37BBased on 13 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $3.47B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $3.55B and the low estimate is $3.43B.