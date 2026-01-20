Analyzing Ratios: Indivior Plc (INDV)’s Financial Story Unveiled

The pursuit of market outperformance leads investors to the practice of hand-picking stocks. Skillful choices can be a catalyst for significant wealth enhancement.

The price of Indivior Plc (NASDAQ: INDV) closed at $32.54 in the last session, down -1.05% from day before closing price of $32.88. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.05 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1.91 million shares were traded. INDV stock price reached its highest trading level at $33.08 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $32.16.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at INDV’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 9.13 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 30.21. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.79 and its Current Ratio is at 0.95.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In the most recent recommendation for this company, H.C. Wainwright on August 06, 2025, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $27.

On January 28, 2025, Rodman & Renshaw started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $16.Rodman & Renshaw initiated its Buy rating on January 28, 2025, with a $16 target price.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jan 05 ’26 when Ryan Barbara bought 775 shares for $35.39 per share. The transaction valued at 27,429 led to the insider holds 1,963 shares of the business.

Humphreys Keith bought 775 shares of INDV for $27,429 on Jan 05 ’26. The Director now owns 5,802 shares after completing the transaction at $35.39 per share. On Jan 05 ’26, another insider, NINIVAGGI DANIEL A, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 775 shares for $35.39 each. As a result, the insider paid 27,429 and bolstered with 16,923 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, INDV now has a Market Capitalization of 4068295168 and an Enterprise Value of 3973745920. As of this moment, Indivior’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 32.40, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 11.11. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.42. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.44. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 3.368 whereas that against EBITDA is 12.265.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for INDV is 1.14, which has changed by 1.6606705 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.14725316 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, INDV has reached a high of $38.00, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $7.62. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -4.59%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 48.29%.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, INDV traded on average about 2.54M shares per day over the past 3-months and 2291190 shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 125.00M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 113.49M. Insiders hold about 9.04% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 94.75% stake in the company. Shares short for INDV as of 1767139200 were 10322427 with a Short Ratio of 4.06, compared to 1764288000 on 5721327. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 10322427 and a Short% of Float of 8.32.

Earnings Estimates

Currently, 5.0 analysts are dedicated to thoroughly evaluating and rating the performance of Indivior Plc (INDV) in the stock market.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.66, with high estimates of $0.73 and low estimates of $0.59.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $2.44 and $2.17 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $2.33. EPS for the following year is $2.93, with 7.0 analysts recommending between $3.19 and $2.25.

Revenue Estimates

According to 5 analysts,. The current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $305.62M. It ranges from a high estimate of $312.8M to a low estimate of $293M. The current estimate, Indivior Plc’s year-ago sales were $298MFor the next quarter, 5 analysts are estimating revenue of $270.93M. There is a high estimate of $276.1M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $261.5M.

A total of 7 analysts have provided revenue estimates for INDV’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.2B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.18B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.19B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.19BBased on 7 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.13B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.16B and the low estimate is $1.03B.