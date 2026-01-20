Closing Bell Recap: Zeta Network Group (ZNB) Ends at $0.66, Reflecting a -5.16% Downturn

Beyond market trends, investors keen on maximizing returns delve into the world of stock picking. The right selections can be instrumental in catapulting your wealth.

Zeta Network Group (NASDAQ: ZNB) closed the day trading at $0.66 down -5.16% from the previous closing price of $0.7. In other words, the price has decreased by -$5.16 from its previous closing price. On the day, 0.86 million shares were traded. ZNB stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.712 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.6359.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of ZNB, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.30 and its Current Ratio is at 0.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.19 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, ZNB now has a Market Capitalization of 96471432 and an Enterprise Value of 99944600. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 11.05 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.03. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 11.454 whereas that against EBITDA is -39.659.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for ZNB is 2.70, which has changed by -0.9824 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.14725316 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, ZNB has reached a high of $49.25, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.56. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -16.70%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -93.65%.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, ZNB traded about 770.51K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, ZNB traded about 453320 shares per day. A total of 146.28M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 146.15M. Insiders hold about 0.09% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 0.06% stake in the company. Shares short for ZNB as of 1767139200 were 1473102 with a Short Ratio of 1.91, compared to 1764288000 on 357789. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1473102 and a Short% of Float of 1.01.