Balance Sheet Insights: Ardelyx Inc (ARDX)’s Debt-to-Equity and Long-Term Debt/Eq Ratios

Investors seeking to outperform the market often focus on hand-picking stocks. Selecting the right ones has proven to be a key factor in boosting wealth.

In the latest session, Ardelyx Inc (NASDAQ: ARDX) closed at $6.75 down -4.12% from its previous closing price of $7.04. In other words, the price has decreased by -$4.12 from its previous closing price. On the day, 4.28 million shares were traded. ARDX stock price reached its highest trading level at $7.15 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $6.73.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Ardelyx Inc’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 4.11 and its Current Ratio is at 4.41. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.35 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.34.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jan 08 ’26 when Williams Laura A sold 50,000 shares for $6.98 per share. The transaction valued at 348,900 led to the insider holds 361,563 shares of the business.

LAURA A WILLIAMS bought 50,000 shares of ARDX for $291,500 on Jan 08 ’26. On Nov 21 ’25, another insider, GRAMMER ELIZABETH A, who serves as the insider of the company, sold 5,995 shares for $5.54 each. As a result, the insider received 33,194 and left with 299,895 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, ARDX now has a Market Capitalization of 1640076544 and an Enterprise Value of 1633608576. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 4.12 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 10.63. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 4.102 whereas that against EBITDA is -46.28.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for ARDX is 0.56, which has changed by 0.37474537 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.14725316 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, ARDX has reached a high of $8.05, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $3.21. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 12.50%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 31.26%.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, ARDX has traded an average of 4.12M shares per day and 7821700 over the past ten days. A total of 242.97M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 233.92M. Insiders hold about 3.73% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 68.76% stake in the company. Shares short for ARDX as of 1767139200 were 24541228 with a Short Ratio of 5.96, compared to 1764288000 on 20101736. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 24541228 and a Short% of Float of 11.42.

Earnings Estimates

. The current assessment of Ardelyx Inc (ARDX) involves the perspectives of 6.0 analysts closely monitoring its market dynamics.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.0, with high estimates of $0.01 and low estimates of -$0.01.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.21 and -$0.27 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.24. EPS for the following year is $0.18, with 6.0 analysts recommending between $0.28 and $0.06.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 11 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $119.06M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $121.99M to a low estimate of $115M. The current estimate, Ardelyx Inc’s year-ago sales were $116.13MFor the next quarter, 11 analysts are estimating revenue of $107.28M. There is a high estimate of $120.63M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $82.1M.

A total of 11 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ARDX’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $404.1M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $397M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $401.15M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $333.62MBased on 11 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $526.84M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $562.68M and the low estimate is $479.5M.

