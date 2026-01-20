Financial Metrics Unveiled: MGIC Investment Corp (MTG)’s Key Ratios in the Spotlight

For those aiming to surpass market returns, the art of stock picking is crucial. Making wise choices in stocks can greatly enhance your overall wealth.

The price of MGIC Investment Corp (NYSE: MTG) closed at $26.41 in the last session, up 0.80% from day before closing price of $26.2. In other words, the price has increased by $0.80 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2.48 million shares were traded. MTG stock price reached its highest trading level at $26.47 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $26.19.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at MTG’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.12 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.12.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In the most recent recommendation for the company, Compass Point on February 05, 2025, Downgraded its rating to Neutral and sets its target price to $27 from $24 previously.

On December 10, 2024, Keefe Bruyette Downgraded its rating to Mkt Perform which previously was Outperform and also upped its target price recommendation from $29 to $29.

BofA Securities Downgraded its Buy to Underperform on December 09, 2024, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $25.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jan 13 ’26 when Mattke Timothy J. sold 139,203 shares for $26.51 per share. The transaction valued at 3,689,850 led to the insider holds 822,588 shares of the business.

Mattke Timothy J. bought 139,203 shares of MTG for $3,871,235 on Jan 13 ’26. On Jan 02 ’26, another insider, Miosi Salvatore A, who serves as the Officer of the company, bought 30,000 shares for $29.14 each.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, MTG now has a Market Capitalization of 6088112640 and an Enterprise Value of 6287868416. As of this moment, MGIC’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 8.49, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 8.44. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.55. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 4.86 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.15. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 5.169 whereas that against EBITDA is 6.311.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for MTG is 0.82, which has changed by 0.07532573 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.14725316 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, MTG has reached a high of $29.97, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $21.94. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -7.22%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -2.52%.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, MTG traded on average about 1.77M shares per day over the past 3-months and 2521090 shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 226.16M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 220.01M. Insiders hold about 1.73% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 99.76% stake in the company. Shares short for MTG as of 1767139200 were 6220762 with a Short Ratio of 3.51, compared to 1764288000 on 5944618. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 6220762 and a Short% of Float of 4.01.

Dividends & Splits

The forward annual dividend rate for MTG is 0.56, which was 0.54 in the trailing 12 months. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.020610686. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 2.13. The current Payout Ratio is 16.95% for MTG, which recently paid a dividend on 2025-11-06 with an ex-dividend date of 2025-11-06. Stock splits for the company last occurred on 1997-06-03 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

MGIC Investment Corp (MTG) is currently under the scrutiny of 4.0 analysts, each contributing to the ongoing evaluation of its stock.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.77, with high estimates of $0.78 and low estimates of $0.74.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $3.19 and $3.1 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $3.14. EPS for the following year is $3.14, with 4.0 analysts recommending between $3.2 and $3.1.

Revenue Estimates

According to 3 analysts,. The current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $308.25M. It ranges from a high estimate of $310.1M to a low estimate of $306.5M. The current estimate, MGIC Investment Corp’s year-ago sales were $301.44MFor the next quarter, 3 analysts are estimating revenue of $312.78M. There is a high estimate of $317.6M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $309.6M.

A total of 3 analysts have provided revenue estimates for MTG’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.23B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.22B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.22B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.21BBased on 3 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.27B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.28B and the low estimate is $1.26B.