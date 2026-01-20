Ratios Reveal: Breaking Down Novonix Limited ADR (NVX)’s Financial Health

The pursuit of outperformance leads many investors to carefully choose individual stocks. Picking the right ones can be a game-changer for growing your wealth.

Novonix Limited ADR (NASDAQ: NVX) closed the day trading at $1.14 down -16.18% from the previous closing price of $1.36. In other words, the price has decreased by -$16.18 from its previous closing price. On the day, 3.11 million shares were traded. NVX stock price reached its highest trading level at $1.21 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.1.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of NVX, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.90 and its Current Ratio is at 0.93. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.55 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.31.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In the most recent recommendation for this company, Chardan Capital Markets on May 30, 2024, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $4.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, NVX now has a Market Capitalization of 253772480 and an Enterprise Value of 772249408. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 41.39 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.30. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 130.196 whereas that against EBITDA is -16.447.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for NVX is 2.66, which has changed by -0.2830189 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.14725316 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, NVX has reached a high of $3.86, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.81. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -1.41%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -12.08%.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, NVX traded about 2.32M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, NVX traded about 2196190 shares per day. A total of 159.05M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 122.15M. Shares short for NVX as of 1767139200 were 2483829 with a Short Ratio of 1.07, compared to 1764288000 on 2183621. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2483829 and a Short% of Float of 1.38.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 2 analysts have provided revenue estimates for NVX’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $14.93M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $9.13M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $12.03M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $9.43MBased on 1 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $226.86M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $226.86M and the low estimate is $226.86M.