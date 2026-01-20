Analytical Overview: CXApp Inc (CXAI)’s Ratios Tell a Financial Story

In the quest to outshine the broader market, stock pickers diligently seek out stocks with the potential for superior performance. Making the right choices can significantly elevate your wealth.

In other words, the price has increased by $0.00 from its previous closing price. On the day, 0.91 million shares were traded. CXAI stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.3 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.2831.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of CXAI’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.89 and its Current Ratio is at 0.89. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.45 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.43.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, CXAI now has a Market Capitalization of 9249819 and an Enterprise Value of 10076501. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.77 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.49. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.93 whereas that against EBITDA is -0.86.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for CXAI is 0.88, which has changed by -0.8333333 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.14725316 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, CXAI has reached a high of $2.03, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.28. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -30.37%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -63.87%.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that CXAI traded 1.66M shares on average per day over the past three months and 1290460 shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 25.85M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 22.10M. Insiders hold about 30.73% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 10.45% stake in the company. Shares short for CXAI as of 1767139200 were 1097284 with a Short Ratio of 0.66, compared to 1764288000 on 1272359. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1097284 and a Short% of Float of 3.6900000000000004.

Earnings Estimates

Currently, 1.0 analysts are dedicated to thoroughly evaluating and rating the performance of CXApp Inc (CXAI) in the stock market. Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.58 and -$0.58 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.58. EPS for the following year is -$0.7, with 1.0 analysts recommending between -$0.7 and -$0.7.

Revenue Estimates

In. The current quarter, 1 analysts expect revenue to total $1.1M. It ranges from a high estimate of $1.1M to a low estimate of $1.1M. The current estimate, CXApp Inc’s year-ago sales were $1.66M

A total of 1 analysts have provided revenue estimates for CXAI’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $4.7M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $4.7M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $4.7M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $7.14MBased on 1 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $8M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $8M and the low estimate is $8M.