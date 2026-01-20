Stock Market Recap: Black Diamond Therapeutics Inc (BDTX) Concludes at 2.56, a -4.12 Surge/Decline

Beyond market averages, investors looking for exceptional returns turn to stock picking. Skillful choices in individual stocks have the power to substantially increase your wealth.

After finishing at $2.67 in the prior trading day, Black Diamond Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: BDTX) closed at $2.56, down -4.12%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$4.12 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1.42 million shares were traded. BDTX stock price reached its highest trading level at $2.7099 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $2.535.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of BDTX by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 1.08 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 6.83. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 8.94 and its Current Ratio is at 8.94. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.16 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.13.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 19 ’25 when BIOTECH GROWTH N V sold 5,784,292 shares for $2.07 per share. The transaction valued at 11,997,749 led to the insider holds 2,733,547 shares of the business.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, BDTX now has a Market Capitalization of 145855776 and an Enterprise Value of 30022778. As of this moment, Black’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 7.06. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.08 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.16. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.429 whereas that against EBITDA is 1.982.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for BDTX is 3.37, which has changed by 0.1428572 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.14725316 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, BDTX has reached a high of $4.94, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.20. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -18.98%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -8.77%.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 1.19M shares per day over the past 3-months and 998850 shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 56.94M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 44.75M. Insiders hold about 21.46% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 58.80% stake in the company. Shares short for BDTX as of 1767139200 were 3787526 with a Short Ratio of 3.19, compared to 1764288000 on 6123148. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3787526 and a Short% of Float of 9.54.

Earnings Estimates

The market rating for Black Diamond Therapeutics Inc (BDTX) is a result of the insights provided by 6.0 analysts actively involved in the assessment.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.06, with high estimates of $1.03 and low estimates of -$0.22.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.47 and $0.34 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.42. EPS for the following year is -$0.6, with 6.0 analysts recommending between -$0.19 and -$0.83.