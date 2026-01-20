Upward Trajectory: Braze Inc (BRZE) Posts a Slidee%, Closing at $23.03

Seeking to outpace the market, investors engage in the art of selecting individual stocks. The right picks can play a pivotal role in boosting your wealth.

The closing price of Braze Inc (NASDAQ: BRZE) was $23.03 for the day, down -9.62% from the previous closing price of $25.48. In other words, the price has decreased by -$9.62 from its previous closing price. On the day, 5.97 million shares were traded. BRZE stock price reached its highest trading level at $25.423 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $22.865.

Ratios:

Our analysis of BRZE’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 6.73 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 42.94. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.36 and its Current Ratio is at 1.36. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.14 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.11.

On October 01, 2025, Wells Fargo started tracking the stock assigning a Overweight rating and target price of $40.

On July 24, 2025, Mizuho started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $40.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 17 ’25 when Malik Pankaj sold 5,540 shares for $35.76 per share. The transaction valued at 198,110 led to the insider holds 53,572 shares of the business.

PANKAJ MALIK bought 5,540 shares of BRZE for $198,111 on Dec 17 ’25. On Nov 18 ’25, another insider, Wiseman Susan, who serves as the General Counsel of the company, sold 5,474 shares for $26.64 each. As a result, the insider received 145,827 and left with 224,250 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, BRZE now has a Market Capitalization of 2584323072 and an Enterprise Value of 2285369856. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.46. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.73 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 4.26. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 3.296 whereas that against EBITDA is -20.034.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for BRZE is 1.07, which has changed by -0.48924375 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.14725316 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, BRZE has reached a high of $48.33, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $23.91. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -24.77%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -22.69%.

Shares Statistics:

BRZE traded an average of 1.77M shares per day over the past three months and 2509940 shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 101.52M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 79.78M. Insiders hold about 28.91% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 64.49% stake in the company. Shares short for BRZE as of 1767139200 were 5005445 with a Short Ratio of 2.84, compared to 1764288000 on 4996922. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 5005445 and a Short% of Float of 5.04.

Earnings Estimates

Investors are keenly observing as 20.0 analysts analyze and rate. The current performance of Braze Inc (BRZE) in the stock market.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.12, with high estimates of $0.14 and low estimates of $0.08.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.44 and $0.42 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.42. EPS for the following year is $0.64, with 20.0 analysts recommending between $0.7 and $0.51.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in. The current quarter, according to 20 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $200.39M to a low estimate of $197.9M. The current estimate, Braze Inc’s year-ago sales were $160.4MFor the next quarter, 20 analysts are estimating revenue of $197.26M. There is a high estimate of $201.53M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $191.8M.

A total of 20 analysts have provided revenue estimates for BRZE’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $733.4M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $730.9M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $731.24M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $593.41MBased on 20 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $857.37M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $870.82M and the low estimate is $839.6M.