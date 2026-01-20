Market Update: Sprout Social Inc (SPT) Sees Negative Movement%, Closing at $9.35

Those aiming for above-average market returns often engage in the meticulous process of stock picking. Choosing the right stocks can make a substantial difference in your wealth.

In the latest session, Sprout Social Inc (NASDAQ: SPT) closed at $9.35 down -7.79% from its previous closing price of $10.14. In other words, the price has decreased by -$7.79 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1.37 million shares were traded. SPT stock price reached its highest trading level at $10.03 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $9.35.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Sprout Social Inc’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 5.98 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 16.94. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.78 and its Current Ratio is at 0.78. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.31 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.29.

On November 19, 2024, Scotiabank started tracking the stock assigning a Sector Perform rating and target price of $28.

KeyBanc Capital Markets Downgraded its Sector Weight to Underweight on August 22, 2024, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $28.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jan 09 ’26 when Howard Justyn Russell sold 40,000 shares for $10.70 per share. The transaction valued at 427,920 led to the insider holds 7,417 shares of the business.

Barretto Ryan Paul bought 93,984 shares of SPT for $1,002,621 on Jan 09 ’26. The CEO now owns 875,256 shares after completing the transaction at $10.67 per share. On Jan 09 ’26, another insider, Howard Justyn Russell, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 40,000 shares for $10.70 each.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, SPT now has a Market Capitalization of 553420416 and an Enterprise Value of 522105408. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.34. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.25 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.85. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.177 whereas that against EBITDA is -16.21.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for SPT is 0.90, which has changed by -0.716924 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.14725316 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, SPT has reached a high of $35.18, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $9.16. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -10.97%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -40.47%.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, SPT has traded an average of 1.21M shares per day and 1119240 over the past ten days. A total of 53.15M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 51.23M. Insiders hold about 13.32% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 87.15% stake in the company. Shares short for SPT as of 1767139200 were 4708291 with a Short Ratio of 3.89, compared to 1764288000 on 5279802. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4708291 and a Short% of Float of 10.09.

Earnings Estimates

The dynamic stock of Sprout Social Inc (SPT) is currently attracting attention from 11.0 analysts actively involved in rating its market status.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.21, with high estimates of $0.24 and low estimates of $0.15.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.79 and $0.77 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.78. EPS for the following year is $0.9, with 11.0 analysts recommending between $1.02 and $0.68.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 9 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $118.68M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $119.04M to a low estimate of $118.3M. The current estimate, Sprout Social Inc’s year-ago sales were $107.09MFor the next quarter, 9 analysts are estimating revenue of $121.5M. There is a high estimate of $122.91M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $120.2M.

A total of 10 analysts have provided revenue estimates for SPT’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $455.7M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $455M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $455.36M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $405.91MBased on 10 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $505.44M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $515.16M and the low estimate is $498.2M.