Gaining Ground: Black Rock Coffee Bar Inc (BRCB) Closes Lower at 19.58, Down -6.81

Investors with the goal of beating the broader market often turn to stock selection. Strategic choices in individual stocks can have a profound impact on your wealth.

The price of Black Rock Coffee Bar Inc (NASDAQ: BRCB) closed at $19.58 in the last session, down -6.81% from day before closing price of $21.01. In other words, the price has decreased by -$6.81 from its previous closing price. On the day, 0.6 million shares were traded. BRCB stock price reached its highest trading level at $20.94 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $19.395.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at BRCB’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.29 and its Current Ratio is at 1.37. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 3.70 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 3.49.

On October 07, 2025, Stifel started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $27.

On October 07, 2025, Robert W. Baird started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $32.Robert W. Baird initiated its Outperform rating on October 07, 2025, with a $32 target price.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, BRCB now has a Market Capitalization of 342228096 and an Enterprise Value of 526129088. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 2.776 whereas that against EBITDA is 56.061.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, BRCB has reached a high of $30.40, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $19.32. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -12.66%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -16.37%.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, BRCB traded on average about 372.12K shares per day over the past 3-months and 341420 shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 17.48M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 16.82M. Insiders hold about 3.76% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 107.53% stake in the company. Shares short for BRCB as of 1767139200 were 3262199 with a Short Ratio of 8.77, compared to 1764288000 on 1671079. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3262199 and a Short% of Float of 19.009999999999998.

Earnings Estimates

A comprehensive evaluation of Black Rock Coffee Bar Inc (BRCB) is underway, with the input of 4 analysts contributing to its current rating.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.02, with high estimates of $0.03 and low estimates of $0.02.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.49 and -$0.34 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.01. EPS for the following year is $0.18, with 5.0 analysts recommending between $0.23 and $0.12.

Revenue Estimates

For the next quarter, 6 analysts are estimating revenue of $56.81M. There is a high estimate of $57.44M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $56.5M.

A total of 7 analysts have provided revenue estimates for BRCB’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $200.94M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $199.53M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $200.22M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $160.92MBased on 7 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $254.54M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $257.93M and the low estimate is $249.24M.

