The pursuit of market outperformance leads investors to the practice of hand-picking stocks. Skillful choices can be a catalyst for significant wealth enhancement.

Cemtrex Inc (NASDAQ: CETX) closed the day trading at $2.28 down -6.94% from the previous closing price of $2.45. In other words, the price has decreased by -$6.94 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1.12 million shares were traded. CETX stock price reached its highest trading level at $2.4499 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $2.27.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of CETX, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.94 and its Current Ratio is at 1.21. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 2.15 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.66.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, CETX now has a Market Capitalization of 20521258 and an Enterprise Value of 29384022. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.26 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.22. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.384 whereas that against EBITDA is 15.752.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for CETX is 1.39, which has changed by -0.940625 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.14725316 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, CETX has reached a high of $48.00, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $2.10. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -28.01%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -81.88%.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, CETX traded about 6.19M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, CETX traded about 6926330 shares per day. A total of 8.60M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 8.59M. Insiders hold about 0.14% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 0.41% stake in the company. Shares short for CETX as of 1767139200 were 1847606 with a Short Ratio of 0.30, compared to 1764288000 on 229983. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1847606 and a Short% of Float of 21.48.