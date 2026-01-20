Market Watch: Jumia Technologies Ag ADR (JMIA)’s Noteworthy Drop%, Closing at $12.45

Beyond market trends, investors keen on maximizing returns delve into the world of stock picking. The right selections can be instrumental in catapulting your wealth.

As of close of business last night, Jumia Technologies Ag ADR’s stock clocked out at $12.45, down -2.58% from its previous closing price of $12.78. In other words, the price has decreased by -$2.58 from its previous closing price. On the day, 3.39 million shares were traded. JMIA stock price reached its highest trading level at $12.865 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $12.19.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of JMIA’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.12 and its Current Ratio is at 1.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.35 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.23.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In the most recent recommendation for this company, Craig Hallum on December 16, 2025, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $18.

On November 25, 2025, The Benchmark Company started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $18.

RBC Capital Mkts Upgraded its Sector Perform to Outperform on September 16, 2025, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $15.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Sep 15 ’25 when Antoine Maillet-Mezeray bought 15,000 shares for $9.91 per share.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, JMIA now has a Market Capitalization of 1524662144 and an Enterprise Value of 2978777344. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 8.80 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 17.57. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 17.196 whereas that against EBITDA is -44.665.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for JMIA is 2.34, which has changed by 2.2591622 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.14725316 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, JMIA has reached a high of $14.72, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.60. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 3.41%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 62.70%.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that JMIA traded 3.00M shares on average per day over the past three months and 3085850 shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 122.46M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 122.03M. Insiders hold about 0.35% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 27.33% stake in the company. Shares short for JMIA as of 1767139200 were 3606743 with a Short Ratio of 1.20, compared to 1764288000 on 5535257. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3606743 and a Short% of Float of 2.96.