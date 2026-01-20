Closing Strong: Yelp Inc (YELP) Ends at $28.13, Down -3.53 from Last Close

Kevin Freeman

Earnings

In the journey to outperform the market, investors delve into the art of stock selection. Choosing the right stocks can be a powerful driver for wealth accumulation.

After finishing at $29.16 in the prior trading day, Yelp Inc (NYSE: YELP) closed at $28.13, down -3.53%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$3.53 from its previous closing price. On the day, 0.83 million shares were traded. YELP stock price reached its highest trading level at $28.98 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $28.08.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of YELP by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 5.03 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 5.56. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.99 and its Current Ratio is at 2.99. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.04 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.03.

On October 14, 2024, Goldman Downgraded its rating to Neutral which previously was Buy and also lowered its target price recommendation from $46 to $38.

On September 16, 2024, BofA Securities started tracking the stock assigning a Underperform rating and target price of $30.BofA Securities initiated its Underperform rating on September 16, 2024, with a $30 target price.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jan 16 ’26 when JEREMY STOPPELMAN RV TR U/A DT bought 30,000 shares for $28.48 per share.

JEREMY STOPPELMAN RV TR U/A DT bought 30,000 shares of YELP for $868,848 on Jan 15 ’26. On Jan 06 ’26, another insider, Nachman Joseph R, who serves as the Chief Operating Officer of the company, sold 7,000 shares for $33.34 each. As a result, the insider received 233,360 and left with 188,880 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, YELP now has a Market Capitalization of 1773896192 and an Enterprise Value of 1413616640. As of this moment, Yelp’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 12.41, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 10.47. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.61. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.18 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.38. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.964 whereas that against EBITDA is 6.544.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for YELP is 0.55, which has changed by -0.3004228 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.14725316 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, YELP has reached a high of $41.72, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $27.29. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -5.70%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -14.79%.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 914.07K shares per day over the past 3-months and 890090 shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 62.14M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 59.68M. Insiders hold about 2.95% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 101.72% stake in the company. Shares short for YELP as of 1767139200 were 5288768 with a Short Ratio of 5.79, compared to 1764288000 on 5277059. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 5288768 and a Short% of Float of 14.41.

Earnings Estimates

. The current rating of Yelp Inc (YELP) is the result of assessments by 8.0 analysts actively engaged in evaluating its market dynamics.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.51, with high estimates of $0.6 and low estimates of $0.34.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $2.24 and $2.05 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $2.18. EPS for the following year is $2.66, with 9.0 analysts recommending between $2.93 and $2.35.

Revenue Estimates

9 analysts predict $358.69M in revenue. The current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $361.04M to a low estimate of $356.61M. The current estimate, Yelp Inc’s year-ago sales were $361.95MFor the next quarter, 9 analysts are estimating revenue of $360.18M. There is a high estimate of $366.84M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $356.24M.

A total of 11 analysts have provided revenue estimates for YELP’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.47B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.46B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.46B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.41BBased on 11 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.5B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.54B and the low estimate is $1.48B.

