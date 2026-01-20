For those desiring to outshine the market, the strategic selection of individual stocks is paramount. Well-chosen stocks have the potential to substantially boost your wealth.

The closing price of Novabay Pharmaceuticals Inc (AMEX: NBY) was $14.77 for the day, up 16.39% from the previous closing price of $12.69. In other words, the price has increased by $16.39 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2.76 million shares were traded. NBY stock price reached its highest trading level at $18.4 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $11.7169.

Ratios:

Our analysis of NBY’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.98 and its Current Ratio is at 1.98. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.60 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.25.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In the most recent recommendation for this company, Ladenburg Thalmann on September 18, 2019, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $1.10.

On July 06, 2018, H.C. Wainwright reiterated its Buy ratingand also kept the price unchanged to $4.

Laidlaw reiterated its Buy rating for the stock on November 15, 2017, while the target price for the stock was revised from $10 to $8.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Apr 03 ’25 when POPLAR POINT CAPITAL PARTNERS bought 22,976 shares for $0.56 per share. The transaction valued at 12,929 led to the insider holds 1,015,462 shares of the business.

POPLAR POINT CAPITAL PARTNERS bought 4,538 shares of NBY for $2,367 on Apr 04 ’25. The 10% Owner now owns 1,020,000 shares after completing the transaction at $0.52 per share. On Apr 02 ’25, another insider, POPLAR POINT CAPITAL PARTNERS, who serves as the 10% Owner of the company, bought 917 shares for $0.58 each. As a result, the insider paid 532 and bolstered with 992,486 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, NBY now has a Market Capitalization of 1861178880 and an Enterprise Value of 1864156800. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 657.66. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 180.951 whereas that against EBITDA is -365.306.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for NBY is 0.17, which has changed by 19.802816 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.14725316 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, NBY has reached a high of $19.95, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.30. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 244.59%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 815.67%.

Shares Statistics:

NBY traded an average of 1.30M shares per day over the past three months and 2612520 shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 126.01M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 124.81M. Insiders hold about 0.96% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 0.99% stake in the company. Shares short for NBY as of 1767139200 were 1361975 with a Short Ratio of 1.05, compared to 1764288000 on 63942. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1361975 and a Short% of Float of 1.09.