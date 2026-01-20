Daily Progress: MKDWELL Tech Inc (MKDW) Drop -6.39%, Closing at $0.16

Investors on the quest for market-beating returns often employ the strategy of stock picking. Making informed choices in stocks can greatly amplify your wealth.

In the latest session, MKDWELL Tech Inc (NASDAQ: MKDW) closed at $0.16 down -6.39% from its previous closing price of $0.17. In other words, the price has decreased by -$6.39 from its previous closing price. On the day, 0.61 million shares were traded. MKDW stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.167 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.1553.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of MKDWELL Tech Inc’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.28 and its Current Ratio is at 1.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.05 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.40.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, MKDW now has a Market Capitalization of 22304086.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, MKDW has reached a high of $1.20, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.14. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -15.52%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -33.08%.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, MKDW has traded an average of 2.91M shares per day and 9919350 over the past ten days. A total of 143.62M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 35.03M. Insiders hold about 75.61% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 0.30% stake in the company.