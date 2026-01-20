Daily Progress: MKDWELL Tech Inc (MKDW) Drop -6.39%, Closing at $0.16

Nora Barnes

Business

Investors on the quest for market-beating returns often employ the strategy of stock picking. Making informed choices in stocks can greatly amplify your wealth.

In the latest session, MKDWELL Tech Inc (NASDAQ: MKDW) closed at $0.16 down -6.39% from its previous closing price of $0.17. In other words, the price has decreased by -$6.39 from its previous closing price. On the day, 0.61 million shares were traded. MKDW stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.167 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.1553.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of MKDWELL Tech Inc’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.28 and its Current Ratio is at 1.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.05 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.40.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, MKDW now has a Market Capitalization of 22304086.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, MKDW has reached a high of $1.20, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.14. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -15.52%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -33.08%.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, MKDW has traded an average of 2.91M shares per day and 9919350 over the past ten days. A total of 143.62M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 35.03M. Insiders hold about 75.61% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 0.30% stake in the company.

DwinneX
Powered by  GDPR Cookie Compliance
Privacy Overview

This website uses cookies so that we can provide you with the best user experience possible. Cookie information is stored in your browser and performs functions such as recognising you when you return to our website and helping our team to understand which sections of the website you find most interesting and useful.