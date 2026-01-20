Market Highlights: Intuitive Surgical Inc (ISRG) Ends on a Low Note at 535.0

Beyond market averages, investors seeking exceptional growth focus on the art of stock selection. The right picks can significantly contribute to the expansion of your wealth.

The price of Intuitive Surgical Inc (NASDAQ: ISRG) closed at $535.0 in the last session, down -1.17% from day before closing price of $541.34. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.17 from its previous closing price. On the day, 3.01 million shares were traded. ISRG stock price reached its highest trading level at $542.545 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $532.6301.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at ISRG’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 38.64 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 83.50. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 3.74 and its Current Ratio is at 4.73. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Deutsche Bank Downgraded its Hold to Sell on June 09, 2025, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $440.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 15 ’25 when Brosius Mark sold 464 shares for $548.49 per share. The transaction valued at 254,499 led to the insider holds 131 shares of the business.

Brosius Mark sold 4,500 shares of ISRG for $2,463,120 on Dec 12 ’25. The SVP & Chief Mfg and Supply Cha now owns 907 shares after completing the transaction at $547.36 per share. On Dec 15 ’25, another insider, Brosius Mark, who serves as the SVP & Chief Mfg and Supply Cha of the company, sold 464 shares for $548.49 each. As a result, the insider received 254,499 and left with 443 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, ISRG now has a Market Capitalization of 191809306624 and an Enterprise Value of 184859000832. As of this moment, Intuitive’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 70.81, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 55.12. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 3.68. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 19.73 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 11.22. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 19.232 whereas that against EBITDA is 54.181.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for ISRG is 1.66, which has changed by -0.114414334 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.14725316 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, ISRG has reached a high of $616.00, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $425.00. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -5.32%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 3.94%.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, ISRG traded on average about 2.01M shares per day over the past 3-months and 2073650 shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 354.90M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 352.31M. Insiders hold about 0.62% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 86.00% stake in the company. Shares short for ISRG as of 1767139200 were 7443768 with a Short Ratio of 3.71, compared to 1764288000 on 7170088. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 7443768 and a Short% of Float of 2.11.

Earnings Estimates

Intuitive Surgical Inc (ISRG) is presently subject to a detailed evaluation by 26.0 analysts, each offering their unique perspectives on its market standing.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $2.12, with high estimates of $2.25 and low estimates of $2.02.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $8.85 and $8.53 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $8.67. EPS for the following year is $9.71, with 29.0 analysts recommending between $10.31 and $8.93.

Revenue Estimates

According to 23 analysts,. The current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $2.76B. It ranges from a high estimate of $2.87B to a low estimate of $2.68B. The current estimate, Intuitive Surgical Inc’s year-ago sales were $2.41BFor the next quarter, 23 analysts are estimating revenue of $2.61B. There is a high estimate of $2.68B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $2.52B.

A total of 27 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ISRG’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $10.06B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $9.88B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $9.95B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $8.35BBased on 31 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $11.43B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $12.4B and the low estimate is $11.05B.