Ratio Revelations: Impinj Inc (PI)’s Financial Metrics in the Spotlight

Those aspiring to outpace the market meticulously engage in the process of selecting individual stocks. Strategic choices can be instrumental in accelerating your wealth.

Impinj Inc (NASDAQ: PI) closed the day trading at $161.93 down -5.70% from the previous closing price of $171.71. In other words, the price has decreased by -$5.70 from its previous closing price. On the day, 0.95 million shares were traded. PI stock price reached its highest trading level at $175.0 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $161.52.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of PI, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 25.65 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 119.62. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.97 and its Current Ratio is at 2.67. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.47 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.96.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In the most recent recommendation for this company, UBS on November 07, 2025, initiated with a Neutral rating and assigned the stock a target price of $200.

On October 08, 2025, Barclays started tracking the stock assigning a Overweight rating and target price of $200.

On July 18, 2024, Cantor Fitzgerald started tracking the stock assigning a Overweight rating and target price of $205.Cantor Fitzgerald initiated its Overweight rating on July 18, 2024, with a $205 target price.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 15 ’25 when SYLEBRA CAPITAL LLC sold 134,629 shares for $150.36 per share. The transaction valued at 20,242,816 led to the insider holds 1,132,152 shares of the business.

SYLEBRA CAPITAL LLC sold 95,345 shares of PI for $14,575,390 on Dec 11 ’25. The now owns 1,317,354 shares after completing the transaction at $152.87 per share. On Dec 12 ’25, another insider, SYLEBRA CAPITAL LLC, who serves as the of the company, sold 50,573 shares for $146.62 each. As a result, the insider received 7,415,013 and left with 1,266,781 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, PI now has a Market Capitalization of 4875571712 and an Enterprise Value of 4973022720. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 2.46. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 13.55 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 25.01. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 13.822 whereas that against EBITDA is 334.906.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for PI is 1.57, which has changed by 0.16387546 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.14725316 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, PI has reached a high of $247.06, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $60.85. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -3.33%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 9.23%.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, PI traded about 611.34K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, PI traded about 744580 shares per day. A total of 30.11M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 29.21M. Insiders hold about 2.98% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 103.69% stake in the company. Shares short for PI as of 1767139200 were 2643182 with a Short Ratio of 4.32, compared to 1764288000 on 2976184. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2643182 and a Short% of Float of 16.97.

Earnings Estimates

The market rating of Impinj Inc (PI) is currently shaped by the ongoing analysis conducted by 8.0 analysts closely monitoring its performance.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.18, with high estimates of -$0.09 and low estimates of -$0.28.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $2.13 and $2.02 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $2.09. EPS for the following year is $2.85, with 9.0 analysts recommending between $3.29 and $2.65.

Revenue Estimates

2 analysts predict $92.58M in revenue. The current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $92.6M to a low estimate of $92.55M. The current estimate, Impinj Inc’s year-ago sales were $91.57MFor the next quarter, 2 analysts are estimating revenue of $90.07M. There is a high estimate of $93M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $86M.

A total of 2 analysts have provided revenue estimates for PI’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $360.8M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $360.78M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $360.79M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $366.09MBased on 8 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $441.65M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $464.1M and the low estimate is $424.3M.