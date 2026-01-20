Financial Analysis: Stoke Therapeutics Inc (STOK)’s Ratios Unveil Key Insights

Investors aiming for above-average returns often turn to the practice of stock picking. Skillful choices in individual stocks can be a catalyst for substantial wealth growth.

As of close of business last night, Stoke Therapeutics Inc’s stock clocked out at $28.7, down -1.98% from its previous closing price of $29.28. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.98 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1.12 million shares were traded. STOK stock price reached its highest trading level at $30.115 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $28.55.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of STOK’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 6.60 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 31.30. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 6.53 and its Current Ratio is at 6.53. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.02 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.01.

On July 18, 2025, Jefferies started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $30.

On December 20, 2024, Chardan Capital Markets started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $24.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 08 ’25 when Allan Jonathan sold 3,978 shares for $32.28 per share. The transaction valued at 128,411 led to the insider holds 11,831 shares of the business.

Kaye Edward M. MD sold 13,430 shares of STOK for $433,385 on Dec 08 ’25. The Director now owns 49,124 shares after completing the transaction at $32.27 per share. On Dec 08 ’25, another insider, EDWARD M KAYE, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 13,430 shares for $30.87 each.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, STOK now has a Market Capitalization of 1639262336 and an Enterprise Value of 1395734144. As of this moment, Stoke’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 43.49. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 7.97 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 5.13. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 6.788 whereas that against EBITDA is 47.985.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for STOK is 1.10, which has changed by 1.9285715 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.14725316 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, STOK has reached a high of $38.69, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $5.35. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -5.03%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 45.23%.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that STOK traded 1.02M shares on average per day over the past three months and 941090 shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 55.12M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 46.31M. Insiders hold about 18.91% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 104.71% stake in the company. Shares short for STOK as of 1767139200 were 10720813 with a Short Ratio of 10.52, compared to 1764288000 on 10558093. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 10720813 and a Short% of Float of 22.5.

Earnings Estimates

The stock of Stoke Therapeutics Inc (STOK) is currently drawing attention from 8.0 analysts actively involved in the ongoing evaluation and rating process.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.76, with high estimates of -$0.69 and low estimates of -$0.83.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.26 and -$0.32 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.06. EPS for the following year is -$3.15, with 8.0 analysts recommending between -$2.79 and -$3.65.

Revenue Estimates

In. The current quarter, 9 analysts expect revenue to total $4.56M. It ranges from a high estimate of $7M to a low estimate of $1.5M. The current estimate, Stoke Therapeutics Inc’s year-ago sales were $22.61M

A total of 10 analysts have provided revenue estimates for STOK’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $199.7M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $184.2M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $188.74M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $36.55M