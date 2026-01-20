Metric Deep Dive: Understanding Amplitude Inc (AMPL) Through its Ratios

Kiel Thompson

In the pursuit of market outperformance, investors navigate the landscape of stock selection. The right picks can play a pivotal role in enhancing your wealth.

After finishing at $10.22 in the prior trading day, Amplitude Inc (NASDAQ: AMPL) closed at $9.95, down -2.64%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$2.64 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1.33 million shares were traded. AMPL stock price reached its highest trading level at $10.26 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $9.93.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of AMPL by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 7.00 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 74.06. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.46 and its Current Ratio is at 1.46. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.01 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.01.

On December 17, 2025, BTIG Research started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $14.

UBS Upgraded its Neutral to Buy on October 31, 2025, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $13.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 26 ’25 when Skates Spenser sold 100 shares for $12.00 per share. The transaction valued at 1,200 led to the insider holds 0 shares of the business.

Skates Spenser sold 42,743 shares of AMPL for $513,433 on Dec 24 ’25. The Chief Executive Officer now owns 0 shares after completing the transaction at $12.01 per share. On Dec 24 ’25, another insider, ANNE LEE SKATES, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 75,000 shares for $11.61 each.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, AMPL now has a Market Capitalization of 1330177408 and an Enterprise Value of 1144762368. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.89. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 4.03 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 5.07. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 3.47 whereas that against EBITDA is -10.741.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for AMPL is 1.49, which has changed by -0.11946905 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.14725316 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, AMPL has reached a high of $14.88, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $7.55. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -8.22%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -10.02%.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 1.33M shares per day over the past 3-months and 1226150 shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 103.63M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 81.20M. Insiders hold about 39.26% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 57.89% stake in the company. Shares short for AMPL as of 1767139200 were 4912184 with a Short Ratio of 3.70, compared to 1764288000 on 4484637. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4912184 and a Short% of Float of 4.9399999999999995.

Earnings Estimates

A detailed examination of Amplitude Inc (AMPL) is currently in progress, with 11.0 analysts providing valuable insights into its market dynamics.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.01, with high estimates of $0.03 and low estimates of -$0.0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.09 and $0.06 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.07. EPS for the following year is $0.12, with 11.0 analysts recommending between $0.16 and $0.09.

Revenue Estimates

10 analysts predict $90.35M in revenue. The current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $91.8M to a low estimate of $89.96M. The current estimate, Amplitude Inc’s year-ago sales were $78.13MFor the next quarter, 10 analysts are estimating revenue of $92.11M. There is a high estimate of $93.5M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $90.44M.

A total of 11 analysts have provided revenue estimates for AMPL’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $343.59M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $341.75M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $342.15M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $299.27MBased on 11 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $390.11M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $402.95M and the low estimate is $375.5M.

