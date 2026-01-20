Financial Snapshot: Analyzing 3 E Network Technology Group Ltd (MASK)’s Key Ratio Metrics

Beyond market trends, investors looking for superior returns explore the world of stock picking. The right selections can be a powerful driver for wealth accumulation.

The closing price of 3 E Network Technology Group Ltd (NASDAQ: MASK) was $0.29 for the day, down -10.22% from the previous closing price of $0.32. In other words, the price has decreased by -$10.22 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1.52 million shares were traded. MASK stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.3095 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.286.

Ratios:

Our analysis of MASK’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.46 and its Current Ratio is at 2.46. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.20 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.20.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, MASK now has a Market Capitalization of 6560244 and an Enterprise Value of 3268459. As of this moment, 3’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 2.02. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.67 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.64. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.676 whereas that against EBITDA is 1.687.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for MASK is -3.35, which has changed by -0.8971266 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.14725316 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, MASK has reached a high of $4.19, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.17. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -22.24%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -80.87%.

Shares Statistics:

MASK traded an average of 9.42M shares per day over the past three months and 14515650 shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 11.83M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 3.50M. Insiders hold about 68.75% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 16.20% stake in the company. Shares short for MASK as of 1767139200 were 651216 with a Short Ratio of 0.07, compared to 1764288000 on 25663. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 651216 and a Short% of Float of 4.36.

