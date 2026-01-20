Ratio Examination: Pearson plc ADR (PSO)’s Price-to-Cash and Price-to-Free Cash Flow

Ulysses Smith

Earnings

Those determined to outshine the market strategically focus on the selection of individual stocks. Well-chosen stocks have the potential to substantially boost your wealth.

In the latest session, Pearson plc ADR (NYSE: PSO) closed at $12.46 down -3.49% from its previous closing price of $12.91. In other words, the price has decreased by -$3.49 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1.25 million shares were traded. PSO stock price reached its highest trading level at $12.64 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $12.46.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Pearson plc ADR’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 16.59 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 5.90. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.24 and its Current Ratio is at 2.31. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.41 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.40.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, PSO now has a Market Capitalization of 7969146368 and an Enterprise Value of 9413289984. As of this moment, Pearson’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 14.81, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 13.46. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.28. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.73 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.68. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 2.674 whereas that against EBITDA is 14.594.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for PSO is 0.36, which has changed by -0.21089298 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.14725316 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, PSO has reached a high of $17.90, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $12.85. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -8.12%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -14.24%.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, PSO has traded an average of 756.83K shares per day and 987640 over the past ten days. A total of 663.62M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 633.12M. Insiders hold about 0.01% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 3.30% stake in the company. Shares short for PSO as of 1767139200 were 2253581 with a Short Ratio of 2.98, compared to 1764288000 on 2095818. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2253581 and a Short% of Float of 0.41000000000000003.

Dividends & Splits

According to the company, the forward annual dividend rate for PSO is 0.32, from 0.244 in the trailing year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.018900078. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 2.39.

DwinneX
Powered by  GDPR Cookie Compliance
Privacy Overview

This website uses cookies so that we can provide you with the best user experience possible. Cookie information is stored in your browser and performs functions such as recognising you when you return to our website and helping our team to understand which sections of the website you find most interesting and useful.