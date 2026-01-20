Ratio Examination: Pearson plc ADR (PSO)’s Price-to-Cash and Price-to-Free Cash Flow

Those determined to outshine the market strategically focus on the selection of individual stocks. Well-chosen stocks have the potential to substantially boost your wealth.

In the latest session, Pearson plc ADR (NYSE: PSO) closed at $12.46 down -3.49% from its previous closing price of $12.91. In other words, the price has decreased by -$3.49 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1.25 million shares were traded. PSO stock price reached its highest trading level at $12.64 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $12.46.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Pearson plc ADR’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 16.59 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 5.90. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.24 and its Current Ratio is at 2.31. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.41 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.40.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, PSO now has a Market Capitalization of 7969146368 and an Enterprise Value of 9413289984. As of this moment, Pearson’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 14.81, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 13.46. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.28. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.73 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.68. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 2.674 whereas that against EBITDA is 14.594.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for PSO is 0.36, which has changed by -0.21089298 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.14725316 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, PSO has reached a high of $17.90, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $12.85. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -8.12%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -14.24%.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, PSO has traded an average of 756.83K shares per day and 987640 over the past ten days. A total of 663.62M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 633.12M. Insiders hold about 0.01% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 3.30% stake in the company. Shares short for PSO as of 1767139200 were 2253581 with a Short Ratio of 2.98, compared to 1764288000 on 2095818. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2253581 and a Short% of Float of 0.41000000000000003.

Dividends & Splits

According to the company, the forward annual dividend rate for PSO is 0.32, from 0.244 in the trailing year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.018900078. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 2.39.