Insider’s View: Deciphering Schrodinger Inc (SDGR)’s Financial Health Through Ratios

Investors seeking to outperform the market often focus on hand-picking stocks. Selecting the right ones has proven to be a key factor in boosting wealth.

The price of Schrodinger Inc (NASDAQ: SDGR) closed at $16.79 in the last session, down -3.89% from day before closing price of $17.47. In other words, the price has decreased by -$3.89 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1.12 million shares were traded. SDGR stock price reached its highest trading level at $17.5 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $16.61.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at SDGR’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 3.25 and its Current Ratio is at 3.25. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.35 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.29.

On September 30, 2025, Goldman started tracking the stock assigning a Neutral rating and target price of $19.

Citigroup Downgraded its Buy to Neutral on August 15, 2025, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $20.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Oct 16 ’25 when Dugan Margaret sold 1,395 shares for $21.07 per share. The transaction valued at 29,387 led to the insider holds 24,574 shares of the business.

Dugan Margaret bought 1,395 shares of SDGR for $29,387 on Oct 16 ’25. On Apr 14 ’25, another insider, Akinsanya Karen, who serves as the President of R&D, Therapeutics of the company, sold 16,723 shares for $25.09 each. As a result, the insider received 419,570 and left with 15,625 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, SDGR now has a Market Capitalization of 1236830464 and an Enterprise Value of 957143360. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 4.81 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.85. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 3.725 whereas that against EBITDA is -5.833.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for SDGR is 1.58, which has changed by -0.21284574 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.14725316 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, SDGR has reached a high of $28.47, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $15.99. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -6.12%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -18.03%.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, SDGR traded on average about 987.57K shares per day over the past 3-months and 903880 shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 64.47M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 62.74M. Insiders hold about 14.83% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 95.91% stake in the company. Shares short for SDGR as of 1767139200 were 9531560 with a Short Ratio of 9.65, compared to 1764288000 on 10329983. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 9531560 and a Short% of Float of 23.56.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 2.0 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.49, with high estimates of -$0.39 and low estimates of -$0.62.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$1.94 and -$2.11 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$2.03. EPS for the following year is -$1.29, with 2.0 analysts recommending between -$1.22 and -$1.37.

Revenue Estimates

According to 9 analysts,. The current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $83.61M. It ranges from a high estimate of $87.53M to a low estimate of $81.1M. The current estimate, Schrodinger Inc’s year-ago sales were $88.32MFor the next quarter, 9 analysts are estimating revenue of $74.66M. There is a high estimate of $78.76M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $68.58M.

A total of 10 analysts have provided revenue estimates for SDGR’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $256.17M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $249.74M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $252.17M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $207.54MBased on 10 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $301.97M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $395.98M and the low estimate is $274.8M.