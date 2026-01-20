Investor’s Toolkit: Key Ratios for Assessing Domo Inc (DOMO)’s Performance

For those aiming to surpass market returns, the art of stock picking is crucial. Making wise choices in stocks can greatly enhance your overall wealth.

Domo Inc (NASDAQ: DOMO) closed the day trading at $6.15 down -1.44% from the previous closing price of $6.24. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.44 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1.52 million shares were traded. DOMO stock price reached its highest trading level at $6.3 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $6.0.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of DOMO, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 5.37 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 26.64. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.43 and its Current Ratio is at 0.43.

On July 18, 2025, Stephens started tracking the stock assigning a Overweight rating and target price of $19.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Oct 06 ’25 when Daniel Daniel David III sold 273,900 shares for $15.26 per share. The transaction valued at 4,178,564 led to the insider holds 0 shares of the business.

James Joshua G bought 13,025 shares of DOMO for $165,897 on Jun 20 ’25. The Founder and CEO now owns 1,079,972 shares after completing the transaction at $12.74 per share. On Apr 04 ’25, another insider, Daniel Daniel David III, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 120,000 shares for $6.44 each. As a result, the insider paid 772,452 and bolstered with 781,400 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, DOMO now has a Market Capitalization of 257060736 and an Enterprise Value of 351638720. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.81. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.106 whereas that against EBITDA is -9.046.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for DOMO is 1.65, which has changed by -0.17449665 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.14725316 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, DOMO has reached a high of $18.49, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $6.01. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -37.49%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -49.66%.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, DOMO traded about 804.65K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, DOMO traded about 1271580 shares per day. A total of 38.53M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 34.54M. Insiders hold about 17.36% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 70.88% stake in the company. Shares short for DOMO as of 1767139200 were 4625169 with a Short Ratio of 5.75, compared to 1764288000 on 2533853. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4625169 and a Short% of Float of 14.770000999999999.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 6.0 analysts. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.08, with high estimates of -$0.06 and low estimates of -$0.1.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.08 and -$0.11 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.09. EPS for the following year is -$0.01, with 5.0 analysts recommending between $0.15 and -$0.12.

Revenue Estimates

5 analysts predict $78.64M in revenue. The current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $78.8M to a low estimate of $78.5M. The current estimate, Domo Inc’s year-ago sales were $78.77MFor the next quarter, 5 analysts are estimating revenue of $80.54M. There is a high estimate of $81.9M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $79.59M.

A total of 6 analysts have provided revenue estimates for DOMO’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $318M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $317.7M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $317.89M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $317.04MBased on 6 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $326.61M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $333.1M and the low estimate is $318.36M.