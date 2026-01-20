Financial Metrics Check: Flutter Entertainment Plc (FLUT)’s Ratios for Trailing Twelve Months

Kiel Thompson

The pursuit of outperformance leads many investors to carefully choose individual stocks. Picking the right ones can be a game-changer for growing your wealth.

As of close of business last night, Flutter Entertainment Plc’s stock clocked out at $188.46, down -6.28% from its previous closing price of $201.08. In other words, the price has decreased by -$6.28 from its previous closing price. On the day, 3.49 million shares were traded. FLUT stock price reached its highest trading level at $200.58 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $187.9775.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of FLUT’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 8.79 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 25.72. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.96 and its Current Ratio is at 0.96. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.37 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.34.

On November 24, 2025, HSBC Securities Upgraded its rating to Buy which previously was Hold but kept the price unchanged to $228.

On November 18, 2025, Wells Fargo started tracking the stock assigning a Overweight rating and target price of $272.Wells Fargo initiated its Overweight rating on November 18, 2025, with a $272 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 28 ’25 when Howe Amy sold 4,097 shares for $305.91 per share. The transaction valued at 1,253,328 led to the insider holds 69,850 shares of the business.

AMY H HOWE bought 4,097 shares of FLUT for $1,253,339 on Aug 28 ’25. On Aug 19 ’25, another insider, Jackson Jeremy Peter, who serves as the Chief Executive Officer of the company, sold 2,112 shares for $292.42 each. As a result, the insider received 617,591 and left with 31,944 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, FLUT now has a Market Capitalization of 33022728192 and an Enterprise Value of 42818273280. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.78. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.14 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.59. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 2.774 whereas that against EBITDA is 22.026.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for FLUT is 1.15, which has changed by -0.2997436 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.14725316 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, FLUT has reached a high of $313.68, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $189.33. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -10.96%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -25.24%.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that FLUT traded 2.44M shares on average per day over the past three months and 2518420 shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 175.90M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 157.90M. Insiders hold about 9.91% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 96.98% stake in the company. Shares short for FLUT as of 1767139200 were 8639973 with a Short Ratio of 3.55, compared to 1764288000 on 6518783. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 8639973 and a Short% of Float of 4.93.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 9.0 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $2.1, with high estimates of $2.36 and low estimates of $1.74.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $8.83 and $6.38 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $7.67. EPS for the following year is $9.25, with 18.0 analysts recommending between $10.9 and $6.64.

Revenue Estimates

In. The current quarter, 16 analysts expect revenue to total $3.74B. It ranges from a high estimate of $3.82B to a low estimate of $3.6B. The current estimate, Flutter Entertainment Plc’s year-ago sales were $2.98BFor the next quarter, 16 analysts are estimating revenue of $3.39B. There is a high estimate of $3.53B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $3.23B.

A total of 32 analysts have provided revenue estimates for FLUT’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $12.96B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $12.31B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $12.52B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $11.05BBased on 33 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $14.68B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $15.52B and the low estimate is $13.78B.

