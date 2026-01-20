Balance Sheet Breakdown: Teleflex Incorporated (TFX)’s Debt-to-Equity and Long-Term Debt/Eq Ratios

In the quest to outshine the broader market, stock pickers diligently seek out stocks with the potential for superior performance. Making the right choices can significantly elevate your wealth.

After finishing at $104.61 in the prior trading day, Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE: TFX) closed at $103.0, down -1.54%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.54 from its previous closing price. On the day, 0.82 million shares were traded. TFX stock price reached its highest trading level at $104.4499 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $102.69.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of TFX by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 12.35 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 17.22. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.53 and its Current Ratio is at 2.57. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.72 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.70.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In the most recent recommendation for the company, BofA Securities on March 04, 2025, Downgraded its rating to Underperform and sets its target price to $140 from $235 previously.

On February 28, 2025, RBC Capital Mkts Downgraded its rating to Sector Perform which previously was Outperform and also lowered its target price recommendation from $220 to $155.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 05 ’25 when RANDLE STUART A bought 1,000 shares for $115.86 per share. The transaction valued at 115,860 led to the insider holds 7,547 shares of the business.

Krakauer Andrew A bought 1,000 shares of TFX for $115,250 on Aug 05 ’25. The Director now owns 7,192 shares after completing the transaction at $115.25 per share. On Aug 05 ’25, another insider, Kelly Liam, who serves as the Chairman, President & CEO of the company, bought 1,500 shares for $115.07 each. As a result, the insider paid 172,605 and bolstered with 45,267 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, TFX now has a Market Capitalization of 4552024064 and an Enterprise Value of 7067167232. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.19. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.43 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.19. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 2.215 whereas that against EBITDA is 7.941.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for TFX is 0.91, which has changed by -0.43546176 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.14725316 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, TFX has reached a high of $185.94, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $102.58. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -11.65%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -15.71%.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 731.89K shares per day over the past 3-months and 1162680 shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 44.19M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 43.85M. Insiders hold about 0.75% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 106.24% stake in the company. Shares short for TFX as of 1767139200 were 1742425 with a Short Ratio of 2.38, compared to 1764288000 on 2032946. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1742425 and a Short% of Float of 6.34.

Dividends & Splits

In the trailing 12 months, TFX’s forward annual dividend rate was 1.36, compared to 1.36 this year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.013000669. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 0.63. The current Payout Ratio is 91.92% for TFX, which recently paid a dividend on 2025-11-14 with an ex-dividend date of 2025-11-14. Stock splits for the company last occurred on 1997-06-17 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 11.0 different market analysts. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $3.13, with high estimates of $3.3 and low estimates of $2.91.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $14.16 and $13.87 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $14.05. EPS for the following year is $15.15, with 11.0 analysts recommending between $16.78 and $14.35.

Revenue Estimates

9 analysts predict $922.48M in revenue. The current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $936.4M to a low estimate of $899M. The current estimate, Teleflex Incorporated’s year-ago sales were $795.41MFor the next quarter, 9 analysts are estimating revenue of $835.32M. There is a high estimate of $854M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $816.94M.

A total of 9 analysts have provided revenue estimates for TFX’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $3.31B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $3.27B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $3.3B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $3.05BBased on 11 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $3.64B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $3.7B and the low estimate is $3.56B.