Analytical Lens: Exploring Alphatec Holdings Inc (ATEC)’s Financial Story Through Ratios

Beyond market averages, investors looking for exceptional returns turn to stock picking. Skillful choices in individual stocks have the power to substantially increase your wealth.

The closing price of Alphatec Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: ATEC) was $17.74 for the day, up 1.60% from the previous closing price of $17.46. In other words, the price has increased by $1.60 from its previous closing price. On the day, 3.69 million shares were traded. ATEC stock price reached its highest trading level at $17.97 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $17.385.

Ratios:

Our analysis of ATEC’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 16.92 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 729.99. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.24 and its Current Ratio is at 1.99. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 16.84 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 14.81.

On October 24, 2025, JP Morgan started tracking the stock assigning a Overweight rating and target price of $19.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jan 05 ’26 when Miles Patrick sold 100,000 shares for $21.01 per share. The transaction valued at 2,101,000 led to the insider holds 5,135,398 shares of the business.

PATRICK MILES bought 300,000 shares of ATEC for $6,228,000 on Jan 05 ’26. On Dec 16 ’25, another insider, Lish Scott, who serves as the CHIEF OPERATING OFFICER of the company, sold 19,900 shares for $19.64 each. As a result, the insider received 390,836 and left with 641,432 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, ATEC now has a Market Capitalization of 2635280384 and an Enterprise Value of 3094295296. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.62 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 227.47. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 4.25 whereas that against EBITDA is 649.925.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for ATEC is 1.02, which has changed by 0.5279931 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.14725316 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, ATEC has reached a high of $23.29, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $8.81. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -12.92%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 18.51%.

Shares Statistics:

ATEC traded an average of 2.78M shares per day over the past three months and 5075770 shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 147.54M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 113.37M. Insiders hold about 23.68% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 73.39% stake in the company. Shares short for ATEC as of 1767139200 were 17231255 with a Short Ratio of 6.19, compared to 1764288000 on 13664774. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 17231255 and a Short% of Float of 14.050001000000002.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 8.0 analysts. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.01, with high estimates of $0.02 and low estimates of $0.0. Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.06 and -$0.02 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.03. EPS for the following year is $0.2, with 7.0 analysts recommending between $0.3 and $0.1.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in. The current quarter, according to 3 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $212.8M to a low estimate of $209.1M. The current estimate, Alphatec Holdings Inc’s year-ago sales were $176.79MFor the next quarter, 3 analysts are estimating revenue of $200.29M. There is a high estimate of $206.2M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $194.7M.

A total of 3 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ATEC’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $764M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $760.4M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $762.75M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $611.56MBased on 10 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $888.55M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $897M and the low estimate is $884.1M.