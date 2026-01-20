Stock Surge: Healthcare Triangle Inc (HCTI) Closes at $0.45, Marking a 0.71 Increase/Decrease

Seeking to outpace the market, investors engage in the art of selecting individual stocks. The right picks can play a pivotal role in boosting your wealth.

In the latest session, Healthcare Triangle Inc (NASDAQ: HCTI) closed at $0.45 up 0.71% from its previous closing price of $0.45. In other words, the price has increased by $0.71 from its previous closing price. On the day, 0.55 million shares were traded. HCTI stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.4689 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.431.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Healthcare Triangle Inc’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.03 and its Current Ratio is at 2.03. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.18 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, HCTI now has a Market Capitalization of 3289389 and an Enterprise Value of 10607389. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.21 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.54. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.82 whereas that against EBITDA is -1.794.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for HCTI is 0.93, which has changed by -0.99798083 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.14725316 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, HCTI has reached a high of $241.53, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.43. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -73.28%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -95.71%.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, HCTI has traded an average of 557.99K shares per day and 1090240 over the past ten days. A total of 5.87M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 5.86M. Insiders hold about 0.15% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 2.96% stake in the company. Shares short for HCTI as of 1767139200 were 536611 with a Short Ratio of 0.96, compared to 1764288000 on 521474. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 536611 and a Short% of Float of 7.3999999999999995.