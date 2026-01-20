Stock Surge: Healthcare Triangle Inc (HCTI) Closes at $0.45, Marking a 0.71 Increase/Decrease

Abby Carey

Business

Seeking to outpace the market, investors engage in the art of selecting individual stocks. The right picks can play a pivotal role in boosting your wealth.

In the latest session, Healthcare Triangle Inc (NASDAQ: HCTI) closed at $0.45 up 0.71% from its previous closing price of $0.45. In other words, the price has increased by $0.71 from its previous closing price. On the day, 0.55 million shares were traded. HCTI stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.4689 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.431.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Healthcare Triangle Inc’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.03 and its Current Ratio is at 2.03. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.18 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, HCTI now has a Market Capitalization of 3289389 and an Enterprise Value of 10607389. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.21 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.54. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.82 whereas that against EBITDA is -1.794.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for HCTI is 0.93, which has changed by -0.99798083 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.14725316 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, HCTI has reached a high of $241.53, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.43. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -73.28%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -95.71%.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, HCTI has traded an average of 557.99K shares per day and 1090240 over the past ten days. A total of 5.87M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 5.86M. Insiders hold about 0.15% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 2.96% stake in the company. Shares short for HCTI as of 1767139200 were 536611 with a Short Ratio of 0.96, compared to 1764288000 on 521474. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 536611 and a Short% of Float of 7.3999999999999995.

DwinneX
Powered by  GDPR Cookie Compliance
Privacy Overview

This website uses cookies so that we can provide you with the best user experience possible. Cookie information is stored in your browser and performs functions such as recognising you when you return to our website and helping our team to understand which sections of the website you find most interesting and useful.