Market Momentum Report: Fiverr International Ltd (FVRR)’s Negative Close at 16.57

Those aiming for above-average market returns often engage in the meticulous process of stock picking. Choosing the right stocks can make a substantial difference in your wealth.

The price of Fiverr International Ltd (NYSE: FVRR) closed at $16.57 in the last session, down -2.93% from day before closing price of $17.07. In other words, the price has decreased by -$2.93 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1.07 million shares were traded. FVRR stock price reached its highest trading level at $17.11 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $16.49.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at FVRR’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 0.81 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 5.27. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.33 and its Current Ratio is at 1.33. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.16 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

On July 31, 2025, JP Morgan Upgraded its rating to Overweight which previously was Neutral but kept the price unchanged to $30.

On March 12, 2025, Scotiabank started tracking the stock assigning a Sector Outperform rating and target price of $31.Scotiabank initiated its Sector Outperform rating on March 12, 2025, with a $31 target price.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 01 ’25 when Kaufman Micha bought 2,384 shares for $20.93 per share.

Steiner Sharon bought 29,143 shares of FVRR for $599,180 on Nov 06 ’25. On Sep 24 ’25, another insider, Kaufman Micha, who serves as the Officer of the company, bought 20,000 shares for $25.63 each.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, FVRR now has a Market Capitalization of 611978240 and an Enterprise Value of 315492672. As of this moment, Fiverr’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 28.27, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 5.55. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.59. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.43 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.53. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.738 whereas that against EBITDA is 14.171.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for FVRR is 1.31, which has changed by -0.49711686 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.14725316 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, FVRR has reached a high of $35.45, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $16.92. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -17.79%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -32.48%.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, FVRR traded on average about 818.53K shares per day over the past 3-months and 1096600 shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 36.86M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 32.01M. Insiders hold about 13.16% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 64.26% stake in the company. Shares short for FVRR as of 1767139200 were 3793659 with a Short Ratio of 4.63, compared to 1764288000 on 4389449. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3793659 and a Short% of Float of 12.100001.

Earnings Estimates

. The current assessment of Fiverr International Ltd (FVRR) involves the perspectives of 8.0 analysts closely monitoring its market dynamics.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.71, with high estimates of $0.76 and low estimates of $0.66.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $2.97 and $2.1 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $2.78. EPS for the following year is $2.98, with 8.0 analysts recommending between $3.24 and $2.85.

Revenue Estimates

According to 11 analysts,. The current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $108.98M. It ranges from a high estimate of $111M to a low estimate of $107.74M. The current estimate, Fiverr International Ltd’s year-ago sales were $103.67MFor the next quarter, 11 analysts are estimating revenue of $112.26M. There is a high estimate of $114.39M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $110.7M.

A total of 11 analysts have provided revenue estimates for FVRR’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $435M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $431.48M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $432.77M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $391.48MBased on 11 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $456.8M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $488.93M and the low estimate is $449.99M.

