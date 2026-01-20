Closing Figures Unveiled: Esperion Therapeutics Inc (ESPR) Drop -2.88, Closes at $3.04

Investors with the goal of beating the broader market often turn to stock selection. Strategic choices in individual stocks can have a profound impact on your wealth.

Esperion Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: ESPR) closed the day trading at $3.04 down -2.88% from the previous closing price of $3.13. In other words, the price has decreased by -$2.88 from its previous closing price. On the day, 4.32 million shares were traded. ESPR stock price reached its highest trading level at $3.1697 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $3.03.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In the most recent recommendation for this company, Piper Sandler on November 25, 2025, initiated with a Overweight rating and assigned the stock a target price of $9.

On December 18, 2024, Goldman started tracking the stock assigning a Neutral rating and target price of $4.

On December 17, 2024, Cantor Fitzgerald started tracking the stock assigning a Overweight rating and target price of $8.Cantor Fitzgerald initiated its Overweight rating on December 17, 2024, with a $8 target price.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 17 ’25 when Koenig Sheldon L. sold 48,244 shares for $3.67 per share. The transaction valued at 177,200 led to the insider holds 1,470,587 shares of the business.

Halladay Benjamin sold 7,337 shares of ESPR for $26,905 on Dec 17 ’25. The Chief Financial Officer now owns 467,525 shares after completing the transaction at $3.67 per share. On Dec 17 ’25, another insider, Looker Benjamin, who serves as the General Counsel of the company, sold 6,517 shares for $3.67 each. As a result, the insider received 23,898 and left with 385,905 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, ESPR now has a Market Capitalization of 720690432 and an Enterprise Value of 1229228544. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.39. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 4.046 whereas that against EBITDA is -41.99.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for ESPR is 1.08, which has changed by 0.41395354 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.14725316 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, ESPR has reached a high of $4.18, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.69. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -13.43%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 41.27%.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, ESPR traded about 6.01M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, ESPR traded about 6367000 shares per day. A total of 239.06M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 235.40M. Insiders hold about 1.53% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 53.03% stake in the company. Shares short for ESPR as of 1767139200 were 33933166 with a Short Ratio of 5.65, compared to 1764288000 on 28728824. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 33933166 and a Short% of Float of 14.37.

Earnings Estimates

Esperion Therapeutics Inc (ESPR) is currently under the scrutiny of 7.0 analysts, each contributing to the ongoing evaluation of its stock.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.0, with high estimates of $0.08 and low estimates of -$0.06.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.23 and -$0.28 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.05. EPS for the following year is $0.06, with 7.0 analysts recommending between $0.58 and -$0.32.

Revenue Estimates

5 analysts predict $160.05M in revenue. The current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $189.1M to a low estimate of $125.37M. The current estimate, Esperion Therapeutics Inc’s year-ago sales were $69.11MFor the next quarter, 5 analysts are estimating revenue of $109.54M. There is a high estimate of $155.84M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $88.1M.

A total of 5 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ESPR’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $423.8M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $379.9M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $403.14M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $332.31MBased on 8 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $385.47M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $440.8M and the low estimate is $339.03M.